Hong Kong lifts flight restrictions imposed by COVID

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong authorities will begin lifting flight restrictions to several countries, including Britain and the United States, and reducing the quarantine period for travelers arriving in the city, the region’s leader said. Chinese administrative administration on Monday, at a time when there is a plateau in coronavirus infections.

Governor Carrie Lam announced at a press conference that the flight ban of nine countries – Australia, Canada, France, India, Nepal, Pakistan, the Philippines, the United States and Great Britain – will be lifted from April 1. That flight ban for most of these countries has been in place since January, when Hong Kong authorities were trying to stem an outbreak of the contagious omicron variant.

Travelers arriving in the city will now have to quarantine for just seven days in hotels — compared with 14 days previously — if they test negative for the virus on the sixth and seventh days of their quarantine. Such travelers must also be fully vaccinated and test negative before entering the city.

Lam added that plans for mass testing of the entire city population, a move first announced in February, have been put on hold.

“Experts are of the opinion that it is not right for us to use finite resources in universal mass testing,” Lam explained. “The government of the special administrative region will continue to monitor the situation. When conditions are right, we will consider whether to implement mandatory universal testing.”

The changes announced on Monday represent a change in the handling of the coronavirus pandemic by the Hong Kong authorities, which intend to offer a direction for businesses and the population after two years of aligning with the “zero COVID” policy. ” from mainland China.