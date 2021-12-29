Hong Kong, police blitz in a pro-democracy newspaper: six arrests

The agents arrested an employee and a former editor of News standas well as four former board members including singer and activist Denise Ho and former MP Margaret Ng. The six face up to two years in prison and a fine of up to 5,000 Hong Kong dollars (640 US dollars).

The newspaper’s acting director, Patrick Lam, resigned and all employees were fired. The magazine’s website and its social media pages will no longer be updated and will be removed soon.

The newspaper posted a video on Facebook of police officers intervening at the home of a deputy director, Ronson Chan. The latter is also president of the Hong Kong Journalists’ Association (HKJA) and was taken away for questioning. Chan, who was later released, told the media that the police seized his electronic devices, bank cards and ID card.

The operation has seen the use of over 200 agents. The police had a warrant to seize relevant news material under the National Security Act enacted last year. The order that triggered the arrests refers to the crimes of conspiracy and seditious publication, introduced in the colonial era. The police also searched the homes of those arrested.