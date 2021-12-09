Hong Kong publisher Jimmy Lai found guilty of attending a vigil for the Tiananmen Square massacre

Hong Kong editor and democratic activist Jimmy Lai was found guilty of participating in the 2020 vigil to commemorate the Tiananmen Square massacre carried out in Beijing by the communist regime between 3 and 4 June 1989. Lai was sentenced for having “fomented” and participated together with thousands of other people in the vigil, which the Hong Kong police had not authorized citing concerns about the possible spread of coronavirus infections. Along with him, former journalist Gwyneth Ho and lawyer and activist Chow Hang-tung were also found guilty.

The sentence will be communicated on 13 December: Jimmy Lai faces up to five years in prison.

Lai is 74 years old and is the owner of theApple Daily, Hong Kong’s most widely read tabloid. He had already been arrested in August 2020 for violating the controversial National Security Law, which had been approved by the Chinese government in the previous June and had taken away a lot of autonomy and freedoms from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. Last April he was sentenced to 14 months in prison for organizing and participating in two unauthorized protests in 2019; the following month, while he was already serving his sentence, he was sentenced to another 14 months in prison for participating in another demonstration, also in 2019.

