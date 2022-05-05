Hong Kong reopens beaches, Beijing relaxes quarantine rules | World

BEIJING (AP) — Hong Kong eased COVID-19 restrictions Thursday with the opening of beaches and swimming pools, and China’s capital Beijing began easing quarantine rules for those arriving from abroad.

Hong Kong had closed water sports facilities amid the outbreak of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, more contagious than its predecessors, but has been easing measures as new infections have dropped. Coronavirus deaths have fallen from a record high of nearly 300 a day in March to zero in recent days.

Restaurants will now be able to accommodate up to eight customers per table and those who play sports outdoors will not have to wear a mask.

Other measures are scheduled to be eased on May 19: bars and clubs will be able to reopen and restaurants will be allowed to serve customers until midnight.

China has maintained its strict “zero COVID” policy but has imposed fewer restrictions in the capital than in cities like Shanghai, where millions of people have been placed under strict lockdown.

From now on, Beijing will require anyone arriving from abroad to quarantine for 10 days in a hotel, followed by a week of self-isolation at home. Until now, 21 days of isolation were required, of which at least 14 had to be in a hotel, and seven with regular medical reports.

With just a handful of international flights each day, the regulatory change is expected to have little practical effect. Symbolically, however, it appears to show a willingness to comply with calls for a less intrusive and economically damaging policy.

But the capital leaves nothing to chance and authorities on Wednesday closed 60 metro stations, more than 10% of its vast system, to prevent the possible spread of the virus.

Restaurants and bars can only serve takeout, gyms are closed and classes are suspended for at least another week. The main tourist attractions, such as the Forbidden City or the zoo, closed their indoor exhibitions and have limited capacity.

In addition, the districts have been divided based on the perceived risk of COVID-19 in each, with those residing in those at the highest levels unable to leave the city. Some communities with positives have been isolated.

All residents must undergo three weekly tests for the virus as authorities try to locate and isolate those infected without resorting to widespread lockdowns like Shanghai and elsewhere. To access most public spaces it is necessary to show a negative test obtained in the previous 48 hours.

Beijing reported just 50 new cases on Thursday, of which eight were asymptomatic.

In Shanghai, new positives dropped to 4,651 and all but 261 of them had no symptoms. In addition, 13 other deaths were confirmed. The largest city in the country broke its daily record for infections on April 13 with 27,605.

The particularly low death toll in an outbreak of more than 400,000 cases in the city, home to China’s biggest stock exchange and largest port, has raised questions about how those deaths are counted.