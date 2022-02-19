Hong Kong reports more than 6,000 new cases of COVID-19; hospitals are overflowing

Hong Kong reported 15 deaths and more than 6,000 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 for the second consecutive day in a wave of infections that the leader of the semi-autonomous Chinese territory says is overwhelming hospitals.

Also on Saturday, the government announced plans for mainland Chinese labor crews to set up 10,000-capacity isolation units after overcrowded hospitals forced patients to wait outside in the dead of winter.

In the last 24 hours, 6,063 new cases were confirmed, bringing the total for the territory to 46,763. The figure was slightly down from 6,116 infections on Thursday, but is one of the highest daily records in the region since the start of the pandemic.

Hong Kong has tightened controls on travel and business activity in a bid to stem the uptick. On Friday, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said elections for her position would be delayed by six weeks, to May 8, due to “public health risks.”

Lam said the city’s hospitals were overwhelmed.

The government said that the new isolation and treatment units will be installed in Penny’s Bay and Kai Tak districts.

Mainland crews have experience building hospitals quickly after erecting two, one with 1,500 beds and one with 1,000, in Wuhan, the city where the pandemic began, in 10 days in early 2020.

The Hong Kong government will also use newly built hotel rooms, sports facilities and public housing to house patients, Lam said.

The director of the Hospital Authority, Tony Ko, apologized in a radio program because patients had to wait outside despite the cold of winter and said that most were already transferred inside the centers or to other facilities.