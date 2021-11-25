Hong Kong stock market contrasted: Alibaba, JD and Tencent down

On Wednesday the shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA), JD.Com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) e Tencent Holdings Inc. (OTC: TCEHY) observed a decline in Hong Kong while Xpeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV), Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) e Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) have gained ground.

The movements

Hong Kong-listed shares of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba fell 1.3% to Hong Kong dollars (HKD) 131.30, shares of rival JD.com fell 1.2% at 350.40 HKD and shares in tech conglomerate Tencent fell 1.2% to 475 HKD.

Meanwhile, shares of tech firm Baidu gained 1.5% to HKD 146.80.

Shares of electric vehicle maker Xpeng jumped 9.7% to HKD 207.60 and shares of rival Li Auto gained 1.6% to HKD 124.10.

Xpeng reported third quarter revenue higher than analysts’ estimates and also released optimistic fourth quarter revenue forecasts.

The actions of Kuaishou Technology (OTC: KUASF) gained 7.6% after the short video app company reported better-than-expected third-quarter results, Bloomberg reports.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell lower on Wednesday after a positive start and was almost unchanged at the time of publication; on Tuesday, the index closed down -1.2%.

Why is it moving?

The Hang Seng Index lost ground as weak earnings results from Chinese tech giants like Alibaba and Tencent kicked off a new wave of selling.

Shares of Xiaomi plunged 7.3%: despite the smartphone maker’s third-quarter sales reaching consensus estimates, according to a Bloomberg report, these have seen the slowest growth since the second quarter of 2020.

The operator of the food-delivery platform Meituan is a major company whose earnings results are expected to be released this week.

Fears about China’s troubled real estate sector also remain the center of attention: some bondholders of the Chinese real estate developer Kaisa Group they contacted the investment bank Moelis & Co. to warn them that they have not received coupon payments, Reuters reported.

Shares of US-listed Chinese companies closed mostly higher on Tuesday, although major US equity indices closed mixed for a fourth consecutive session due to steadily rising Treasury yields.

Shares of Alibaba closed down nearly 2.2%, while Nio’s shares closed up 1.3%.

