Hong Kong, the pro-democracy website Stand News closes. Journalists and administrators arrested – The video

The independent pro-democracy website News stand Hong Kong closed its doors on charges of “seditious publication”. This was announced by the same newspaper on its Facebook page. The interim director, Patrick Lam, has resigned and all employees have been fired, the message reads. The magazine’s website and its social media pages will no longer be updated and will be removed soon. The post ends with a thank you: «We thank our readers for always supporting us». More than 200 policemen took part in the raid this morning, the reported South China Morning Post, a popular site among Hong Kong activists. The police raided the newsroom and arrested six people; now they face up to two years in prison and a fine of up to 5,000 Hong Kong dollars (640 US dollars). Among them an employee and a former editor of News standas well as four former board members including former MP Margaret and singer and activist Denise Ho. The latter has become an international face of Hong Hong’s pro-democracy movement, appearing before both the United Nations and the United States Congress. Police spent more than two hours at Ho’s home on Wednesday, according to Cnn, the officers seized her phones and computers, as well as her identity card and passport. She was then taken to a police station.

Denise Ho at the G20

The arrests live on Facebook

The police intervened in the editorial office with a warrant for the search and seizure of “relevant journalistic material”, issued under the national security law, a controversial rule imposed by Beijing in 2020 to strengthen measures to suppress dissent. Witnesses saw the publication’s editor-in-chief, Patrick Lam, being handcuffed into the media offices. Just before dawn, News stand reported live on Facebook that police were at Deputy Editor Ronson Chan’s door. «The Communist Party of China continues to prosecute journalists and media who dare to contradict it and tell the truth. The arrests of Denise Ho and Maraget Ng are prime examples, among others, “the regime’s opponent wrote on Twitter. Nathan Law, in exile in the United Kingdom. From masi News stand he was in the sights of the Hong Kong authorities: the head of security in the territory, Chris Tang, had accused him at the beginning of December of having published “biased, defamatory and demonizing” information on living conditions in prisons. It is the second local newspaper to be persecuted by the authorities. In June it was the turn of the pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, closed after its assets were frozen and its senior executives arrested under national security law.

