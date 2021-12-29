Hong Kong, the Stand News website closes Journalists and administrators arrested – Corriere.it

from Monica Ricci Sargentimo

New crackdown on the opposition press. In handcuffs a director, a managing editor and some members of the board, one of the strongest voices in favor of democracy

Hong Kong authorities arrested six members and former members of the independent local media today News stand , one of the strongest voices in favor of democracy. In handcuffs, with the accusation of “seditious publication”, ended up the head of the magazine Patrick Lam and the editor-in-chief Ronson Chan but also the Cantonese pop star Denise Ho, who served on the board of the site but resigned in June, was arrested, Margaret Ng, lawyer and former member of the local Legislative Council, and former director Chung Pui-kuen. The other two people in the prison are two former board members, Chow Tat-chi and Christine Fang.

More than 200 police officers were mobilized to search the newspaper’s headquarters in the Kwun Tong district and the homes of those arrested. «The Communist Party of China continues to prosecute journalists and media who dare to contradict it and tell the truth. The arrests of Denise Ho and Maraget Ng are prime examples, among others, ”tweeted opponent Nathan Law in exile in the UK.

News stand in recent months it has come under sharp criticism from the Hong Kong authorities. Territory security chief Chris Tang accused him in early December of publishing “biased, defamatory and demonizing” information on living conditions in prisons. It is the second local newspaper to be targeted by the authorities.

In the middle of the morning, the newspaper announced the closure on its Facebook page. Acting director Patrick Lam has resigned and all employees have been fired, the message reads: the newspaper’s website and its social media pages will no longer be updated and will be removed soon.

In June the same fate had befallento the pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily

closed after its assets were frozen and its senior executives arrested under a drastic new national security law imposed by Beijing in July 2020. This law is not retroactive, so Hong Kong authorities sometimes call for a ‘ ordinance on “sedition”, imposed by the British colonial power at the beginning of the twentieth century and remained a dead letter for decades, to suppress dissent.