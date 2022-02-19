Hong Kong treats covid patients on the street due to spike in infections

A wave of covid-19 infections in the country of Hong Kong has caused a collapse in its hospital system.

Due to this situation, the authorities have been forced to install beds and tents outside hospitals to care for more infected patients of coronavirus.

According to EuroNews, before the current outbreak, Hong Kong treated all patients in specific isolation rooms.

Until Wednesday, 4,285 new infections were registered and this Friday, February 18, 2022, another 6,616.

“It’s so painful that we’ve been working non-stop and still haven’t been able to adequately care for every patient,” said David Chan, an emergency room nurse.

Sick and tired. Outside a Hong Kong hospital dozens of elderly patients on gurneys huddle under blankets on a cold, wet winter's night — a grim scene for the city as its health system buckles under an Omicron-fueled coronavirus wave