Hong Kong: two other monuments in memory of Tiananmen Square removed – Asia

HONG KONG – Two other works commemorating the Tiananmen Square repression were removed from as many universities in Hong Kong last night.

After the sensational removal of the sculpture donated to the Hku University in 1997 by the Danish sculptor Jens Galschiot, the statue of the “Goddess of Democracy”, a six-meter copy of the allegorical figure, was removed from the campus of the Chinese University of Hong Kong (Cuhk). erected in the same Tiananmen Square in Beijing during the pro-democracy protest, before the bloody repression of June 4, 1989, the work of the Chinese naturalized American artist Chen Weiming, who protested in the media at the news. The same fate also struck the commemorative stele, the work of Chen himself, from Lingnan University.

Tiananmen Square commemorations, strictly prohibited in mainland China, were only allowed in Hong Kong, before being banned in June 2020, officially for health reasons, in times of a Covid pandemic, but also for public safety.