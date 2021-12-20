HONOR 50 5G (Google services, 6 / 128GB, 108Mpixel camera): super offer on Amazon with a discount of 80 Euros

Great price for the new one Honor 50 with the latest Qualcomm SnapdragonTM 778G 5G processor and screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 300Hz touch sampling rate5. Now you save almost 100 Euros! Also great as Christmas gift, given that delivery scheduled before Christmas.

HONOR 50 5G a medium range but which in addition to being equipped with Google services has many other qualities: first of all the display that achieves coverage of over 1 billion colors, an OLED with 120Hz refresh rate and with double curvature on the sides. A powerful but efficient smartphone thanks to the choice of placing a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G which supports fast networking 5G but that does not consume too much favoring an excellent autonomy. And still the biggest ambition is to create a tool for video creators who can use a simple smartphone rather than shoot with a professional camera.

HONOR has seen fit to put a combination of objectives that would allow anyone but above all creators to have in hand not a simple smartphone but a professional product to be exploited to the maximum. Here then is the presence of a 108MPx main sensor capable of important details and who is assisted by a 8MPx ultra wide angle sensor to which they still associate two sensors (both 2MPx) for macro photos and for those in depth.

The one on HONOR 50 5G is just one of the many Amazon offers: to consult the complete list of deals on Amazon today click here!