HONOR 50 Lite is available in Italy with Android 11 and Google apps

HONOR 50 Lite, presented on the Italian market in mid-November this year, is available for purchase in Italy on the official website.

HONOR 50 Lite is available for purchase in Italy

With a clean and well-made design, the mid-range smartphone can count on a 6.67-inch FullView display at Full HD + resolution, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal space, 4G LTE connectivity with Wi -Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0 and NFC. On the back we find a quad camera with 64 MP main sensor, while the 4300 mAh battery supports 66 W SuperCharge fast charging. The operating system is Android 11 with full support for Google services (GMS), as we had also seen in the our HONOR 50 review.

We remind you that the smartphone is available on the official website of HONOR – link at the bottom – from today, November 26, and up to December 3 in the colors Deep Sea Blue And Midnight Black at the price of 299.90 euros. From 3 December, however, it will also be available for purchase at operators TIM, WINDTRE and also on Amazon.

The other Black Friday HONOR promotions

The offers already activated last week by the Chinese company continue on the official HiHonor store. In particular, the many discounts on HONOR 50 are still valid, in the 6-128 GB version and in the 8-256 GB version, with an additional discount of 220 euros using our exclusive code ATUTTOANDROIDB valid until November 30th. Here are the purchase links:

If, on the other hand, you are looking for a new notebook, we recommend you HONOR MagicBook Pro AMD, which until November 30th is discounted by as much as 200 euros and can be purchased at € 617.40 instead of € 899.90, using this link and entering the coupon A5PROCOFF before proceeding to payment.

Also interesting is the offer to buy HONOR MagicBook X15, which thanks to the launch offer valid until 29 November can be yours for 549.90 euros on Amazon. It features a great battery, dual-channel memory and oversized cooling system to withstand any workload.

Do not forget the smartwatches, with HONOR Magic Watch 2 available in two different sizes and colors, all sold at the same price so as not to upset anyone:

HONOR also offers an additional discount of 20 euros for all orders over 500 euros. You just have to visit the link below to access the special page dedicated to HONOR Black Friday to find out all the offers still valid, pending those of the Cyber ​​Monday.

