HONOR 60 and 60 Pro official: how beautiful! Prices and details

Now all true, after a series of indiscretions, Official HONOR 60 Series. Presented yesterday in China, the new HONOR family consisting of two smartphones: HONOR 60 And HONOR 60 Pro.

There are no major changes compared to the previous one HONOR 50 series – which we remember having arrived in Italy only a month ago – but some improvements are added, without major upheavals. The design remains similar to that of the previous series, with the pill cam module formed by two large sensors while the finishes are really spectacular.

HONOR 60: technical data and prices

HONOR 60 comes with a 6.67 inch dual curved OLED display with resolution FHD + (23401080 pixels) and a refresh rate that goes up to 120 Hz. On the hardware side we find the 6nm octa core SoC on board Snapdragon 778G by Qualcomm (4 x 2.4GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Kryo 670) coupled with the 642L GPU. The device offers 8 / 12GB of RAM e 128 / 256GB internal storage memory. The dimensions are average and the thickness reduced: 161.4 x 73.3 x 7.98mm while the weight of 179 grams.

The multimedia compartment formed by a triple room configured as follows:

Main from 108MP f / 1.9

f / 1.9 Ultra wide from 8MP f / 2.2

f / 2.2 Depth from 2MP f / 2.4

The front cam inserted into a hole in the display and mounts a sensor from 32MP with f / 2.4 aperture. On the software side, the smartphone is distributed with the user interface on board Magic 5.0 based on Android 12. As for connectivity, there is no lack of support for 5G networks, Wi-Fi 6, NFC and dual-SIM. The battery has a capacity of 4800 mAh and supports fast charging from ben 66W.

Prices Chinese smartphone are as follows according to memory variants:

HONOR 60 → 8 / 128GB → 2,700 CNY (375 at the exchange rate)

HONOR 60 → 8 / 256GB → 3,000 CNY (415 at the exchange rate)

HONOR 60 → 12 / 256GB → 3,300 CNY (457 at the exchange rate)

HONOR 60 Pro: technical data and prices

The best performing variant Pro instead mount a panel 6.78 inch OLED curved quad (2652 x 1200 pixels) with a refresh rate, here too, a 120 Hz. Under the body we find a more powerful SoC, it Snapdragon 788G Plus 6nm (1 x Cortex-A78 2.5GHz + 3 x Cortex-A78 2.4GHz + 4 x Cortex-A55 1.8GHz Kryo 670) together with 642L GPU. Side memories we have 12GB of RAM e 256GB of internal storage. The dimensions are:163.9 x 74.8 x 8.19mm while the weight of 192 grams.

The multimedia compartment formed by a triple room configured as follows:

Main from 108MP f / 1.9

f / 1.9 Ultra wide and macro from 50MP f / 2.2

f / 2.2 Depth from 2MP f / 2.4

The front cam inserted into a hole in the display and mounts a sensor from ben 50MP with f / 2.4 aperture. The flagship device is also distributed with the Magic UI 5 based on Android 12. The battery the same as the standard version: 4,800 mAh with support for fast charging from 66W.

Prices Chinese smartphone are as follows according to memory variants:

HONOR 60 Pro → 8 / 256GB → 3,700 CNY (515 at the exchange rate)

HONOR 60 Pro → 12 / 256GB → 4,000 CNY (555 at the exchange rate)

