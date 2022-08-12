HONOR announces its official arrival in El Salvador with a differentiating value proposition – Diario La Página

HONOR, the global technology brand, enters El Salvador to continue consolidating its presence in Central America. It arrives as an independent company, after its separation from Huawei, dedicated to creating elegant and premium products such as smartphones, accessories, tablets, PCs and other smart devices. Its proposal consists of being a “democratizing” option for key technologies, with an industrial design and a renewed attitude towards its consumers.

“With the vision of creating a smart world for everyone through technology and with a strategy focused on innovation, HONOR begins this new chapter with the promise of bringing smart devices that inspire and make life easier to Salvadoran users. all walks of life. We are focused on building a path to technological leadership.” he claimed David Mohenregional director of Communication and Public Relations of HONOR.

“Go Beyond” It is your brand spirit, your mantra and call to action, which invites you to go beyond what is known, leave your comfort zone, take that first step and take a risky path seeking improvement and excellence. This is HONOR’s commitment, to develop technologies that empower people around the world by going further through its Research and Development (R&D) capabilities and cutting-edge technologies, as well as creating a smart world for all with a portfolio of innovative products.

A strategic vision for the benefit of its consumers

Although HONOR seeks to go further by forging its own destiny, the brand does not forget where it comes from. In November 2020, HONOR became independent from Huawei and became one of the largest start-up companies.

With this legacy, HONOR resumes the “1+8+N” strategy to create an ecosystem of products that positions the smartphone as the main pillar capable of interacting with other devices such as tablets, PCs and wearables for the benefit of the definitive user experience to go further.

Its bet in the industry is focused on absolute innovation. HONOR has a presence in more than 100 countries, with more than 200 million active users in the world and a workforce of 12 thousand employees around the world, with +55% of them in the R&D area. In addition, it has six R&D centers and more than 100 innovation laboratories around the world. “For HONOR, R&D is a fundamental pillar within the company because the effort of this entire team allows us to create innovative products of another level and high-end so that users can go further and carry out their activities more easily” , Mohen added.

Further proof of HONOR’s global vision, and one of the clearest advantages of its recent independence, is the unrestricted ability to choose the best joint solutions for its global supply chain, confirming alliances with other industry leaders such as Google, which means that your devices will have Google Mobile Services (GMS) integrated and will be able to download all applications from the Google Play Store. Also, it has confirmed with other global partners such as Qualcomm, MediaTek, Intel, AMD, Microsoft and others. “Undoubtedly, having the best in technology worldwide as allies is nothing more than having a stronger tech arm, to offer cutting-edge products to consumers and build a path towards technological leadership”, Mohen mentioned.

Innovative proposals for salvadorans

With the official arrival of HONOR in El Salvador, launches are coming up for the rest of the year, with new devices that will be available in the short and medium term, such as the HONOR X Series. The trust that HONOR has earned from tens of millions of users around the world, added to that inspired by its collaborators, suppliers and partners, put the brand a step forward on its way to meet new consumers in El Salvador. and the whole world.