Honor, the X series has recorded record sales since launch

In the past few hours we have learned that Honor will launch his new one X30 on December 16, 2021. This smartphone is just the latest in a long line of smartphones launched for the X series, which has now turned 8 years old, setting many sales records for the brand and which sees its progenitor still used.

Honor X series: 90 million smartphones sold, but the 3X model is still in use after 8 years

Speaking of what the X series has done is Honor Harrison Jiang’s CMO, who tells how in the 2013 the brand, at the dawn of its birth from a rib of Huawei, launched the first exponent of the range: Honor 3X. At the time, as we found in review, it certainly turned out to be an excellent smartphone and among other things gave way to a lineage of very popular smartphones.

So much appreciated that not only was there a sales volume that in 2021 reached 90 million devices sold all over the world, but that sees its own 3X still being actively used by ben 40,000 users active (internal source Honor), a sign that over time not all performances have failed.

Obviously, after this model there have been very popular smartphones such as Honor 6X or even the last one with Google services before independence, Honor 9X. Not to mention of course the new ones launched between the 2020 and the 2021.

We do not know if Honor will also bring this range back to us, but it is clear that it would be a welcome alternative, as it has always been, to the various mid-range smartphones seen on the market today.

