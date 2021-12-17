HONOR X30 5G is official: beautiful and cheap! Will it conquer the mid-range?

HONOR returned this year more active than ever on the global market, after a difficult period due to the US ban. Yesterday the Chinese manufacturer presented two smartphones in China: HONOR X30 5G And HONOR Play 30 Plus.

HONOR X30 5G: price and specifications

The first, that is HONOR X30 5G the new midrange of the house on which we will focus more. The smartphone mounts a panel 6.81 inch LCD with resolution FHD + and a refresh rate at 120 Hz. Under the body we find a mid-range 8nm octa core SoC: it Snapdragon 695 by Qualcomm. Together we have 6 / 8GB of RAM e 128 / 256GB of internal storage UFS 2.1.

The operating system used Android 11 with the user interface Magic UI 5.0. On the connectivity side, the dual-SIM device supports new generation networks 5G, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.1 and fingerprint sensor on the back. The large circular module on the back cover offers a triple room configured as follows:

Main from 48MP f / 1.8

f / 1.8 Depth from 2MP f / 2.4

f / 2.4 Macro from 2MP f / 2.4

f / 2.4 Selfie cam from 16MP

The battery has a capacity of 4,800 mAh and supports fast charging from 66W which would guarantee an excellent feeding speed: 80% in just 30 minutes. HONOR X30 5G available in different colors including: Ocean Blue, Gold, Titanium Sky Silver Star Ring Edition, Midnight Black, Titanium Silver. The price for the version from 6/128 from CNY 1,499 (208), to arrive at CNY 2,299 (320) for the more powerful version from 12 / 256GB.

HONOR Play 30 Plus: price and specifications

HONOR Play 30 Plus instead comes with a display 6.7 inch LCD with with resolution HD + and an update rate a 90Hz. Under the body we find the chipset Dimensity 700 by Mediatek. The cam module, very similar in design to the series HONOR 50, has a double cam configured as follows:

Principal 13MP

Depth 2MP

Selfie cam 5MP

The battery has a capacity of 5,000 mAh and supports fast charging a 22.5 W Here too we find Android 11 on board with the Magice UI with the same color options.

Honor Play 30 Plus starts at CNY 1,099 ($ ​​153) for 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and maxes out at 8 GB of RAM e 128 GB of storage space that will bring you back to CNY 1,499 ($ ​​208)The opening of sales in China is scheduled for December 31st.

