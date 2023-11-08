Honorary Carrie Malcolm is a money therapist for celebrity clients

Very few people plan to become business managers, and it’s safe to say that no one has ever planned to do so less than Carrie Malcolm.

Malcolm faltered on her career path when she found an uncashed check for $30,000 made out to her then-boyfriend, a cinematographer named Danny, among the cushions of her sofa, revealing that she had no checking account. was not. Don’t donate your taxes in six years. So he arranged his financial affairs and sent him to Martin J. Paired up with an accountant named Geller.

Impressed by her efforts, Geller told her about a group of models who always turned off their lights and their phones while traveling, and suggested she do for them what she had done for her boyfriend – Paying the bills and paying their taxes – but on a professional basis. Malcolm accepted the challenge and quit his job as an assistant at a production company and went to work for Geller.

Malcolm recalls, “The models would bring me shopping bags with receipts in them and the receipts were in lira, pounds and francs.” “Marty told me, just think of yourself as a magician coming out of chaos.”

What started as a personal financial rescue operation for a boyfriend resulted in a decades-long professional career, for which she will be honored along with her philanthropic efforts on November 9.

DiversityBusiness Managers Elite Breakfast. Today, Malcolm, who is based in New York, works his magic through his firm CRM Management for a list of clients that includes Ethan Hawke, Sofia Coppola, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jennifer Connelly, Heather Graham, Ariana DeBose, Sophie Turner and Anderson . Cooper is included. Which, since 2020, has been a division of business management giant NKSFB.

“Every client of Carey’s loves her and treats her like she’s part of the family, and you don’t get that often in this business,” says Harley Newman, whose Encino-based firm Newman + Associates is also a The division is NKSFB. “She also knows her subject and is very good at explaining complex things to people.”

Malcolm is equally complimentary about her clients, whom she describes as generally well-educated, conservative with money and interested in what she has to say.

“One of my clients called me the ‘money therapist,’” says Malcolm. “I figure out how much people want to be connected to their money and then insist that they see it, but in a way that they can handle. I don’t talk to people, but in the reports I give them, I use nice fonts and bullet points, so it’s easier to understand.

Although she and her cinematographer boyfriend Danny have long been separated, her younger brother, actor David Duchovny, is one of her oldest clients. She first met him when he was a Thomas Pynchon-obsessed English Lit graduate student at Yale, visiting to borrow money from his brother (who gives his last name as Duchovny). The future star of “The X-Files” moved to California to pursue an acting career and after landing a role in the film “California” (1993) starring Brad Pitt and Juliette Lewis, he hired Malcolm to handle his finances.

“For me, it was most important that I had someone I trusted as a person and was happy to talk to on the phone and have an email relationship with,” says Duchovny. “There have been people in my life on the representation side who I dread getting called because they are not perfect people most of the time. And Carrie is always a complete person.

A native of New York, Malcolm came west after high school to enroll as an English major at his father’s alma mater, UC Berkeley, which he chose partly because it was the home base of his favorite band, the Grateful Dead. Was located nearby. This was no idle obsession: Malcolm hung out at the band’s studio in nearby San Rafael and eventually took a break from his studies to go on tour with them.

After earning his degree, Malcolm immersed himself in the Bay Area punk scene, writing and editing articles for the underground zine Damage and serving drinks at the famous San Francisco punk rock club Mabuhay Garden before heading to the nearby rock theater , where he ran the sound for bands like Dead Kennedys, Black Flag and the Circle Jerks.

Malcolm recalls, the Circle Jerks said that “if I got them a beer they’d stop pulling the monitors off the stage.” “But the more beer I made them drink, the more they kicked the monitors.”

Through it all, she maintained a passion for the Dead that she wasn’t shy about sharing with others on stage, including members of local art punk legends The Mutants, whom she played in concert during the ’60s. Took to see the counterculture icon.

Eventually, Malcolm returned to New York City and jumped into the financial services industry. With Geller’s encouragement, he took some classes in accounting and entertainment law at NYU, then completed a two-year course to become a certified financial planner.

“I thought I had made a new career,” says Malcolm. “I didn’t know there was a name for what I did.”

Ultimately, Malcolm moved to Peyser & Alexander, where one of the company’s clients was Steven Haft, who produced the film “Dead’s Poet Society” (1989). He sent one of its stars, Ethan Hawke, to the firm, and Malcolm and the young actor hit it off. In 1991, he helped Hawke establish a new theater company, Malaparte, which would co-produce with two of his co-stars from the film, Josh Hamilton and Robert Sean Leonard, fellow actors Steven Zane and Frank Whaley, playwright Jonathan Mark Sherman and -Was the founder. Many others.

The following year, they were joined by Jason Blum – now the CEO of horror film factory Blumhouse Prods. – who as a co-producing director distributed flyers in Times Square to promote his show.

“It was a lot of fun,” says Malcolm. “I basically did it all at night on my own time, doing bookkeeping and going to Playwrights Horizons. That’s when I knew this was what I loved.”

Hawke brought another change in the direction of his career when he introduced him to his neighbor Lisa Loeb, a singer-songwriter who had a No. 1 hit with the song “Stay (I Missed You)” in her film “Reality.” Had achieved. Bytes” (1994).

Malcolm wanted to take on Loeb as a client, but his bosses at Peyser & Alexander told him that the company did not handle musicians and that if he wanted to work with Loeb, he would have to work on his own time. Initially, she agreed to this arrangement, but soon left to start a film and TV department at Provident Financial Management.

Then, at Provident, Malcolm flourished under the leadership of his new bosses John Meneely and Richard Feldstein (father of Beanie Feldstein and Jonah Hill, and now a partner at NKSFB), who encouraged him to come to meetings with them as well as meet with them. encouraged for. Agents and managers look for potential customers themselves.

“In the beginning, you don’t have the confidence, but over time you realize you know what you’re talking about,” says Malcolm. “I still have lists from every trip to LA with names of people I wanted to meet and people I wanted to know about.”

Malcolm’s career took another dramatic turn after September. 11 attacks in 2001. She was at the Toronto Film Festival when planes attacked the World Trade Centre, bringing down the Twin Towers and setting fire to and destroying WTC Building 7, which housed Provident’s New York offices.

Returning to Manhattan by car, she was tasked with recreating the office files, including everything from contracts to wills and insurance policies, as well as transferring the 45-person staff to a new building.

Malcolm recalls, “This was right around the time when all taxes had to be mailed and we had huge stacks of hundreds of pages of everybody’s tax returns sitting at desks waiting to go to the post office. “

At the time, Malcolm was finalizing the adoption of her daughter from Cambodia, and the difficult reconstruction process left her with no time for maternity leave. His stress was further increased by the distance from working under corporate giant American Express, which had acquired Provident in 1997 (and sold it in 2004). When he was told he would not be getting a raise in 2002, he decided it was time to be his own boss and in May of that year he launched CRM Management.

Over the years, Newman had discussed joining forces with Malcolm, but before that could happen, their company was acquired by NKSFB, one of the largest business management firms in the country, in a deal that Which allowed him to maintain his personal legacy.

The following year, he helped persuade Malcolm to take a similar deal, which retained his professional identity while also adding a dedicated tax department to the NKSFB’s resources.

“We’re a boutique within a larger framework, so it’s the best of both worlds, because a lot of people still want to feel like they’ve got white-glove, hands-on service and they’re not just part of a big company. , says Newman.

While CRM Management now has more than 25 employees, Malcolm says more than 100 of his customers are still receiving hands-on service directly from him. “I clear every check and every tax return, and I know how much money my clients have right now and where most of it is invested,” says Malcolm. “My goal is to be a little less practical, but at the same time, if I don’t love the clients and get excited about what they do, I don’t want to do it.”

How did Kerry Malcolm discover the nature of charity?

A big part of Cary Malcolm’s job as a business manager is to educate his clients on how to manage their finances, but when it comes to the true meaning of charitable donations, it was client Ethan Hawke who taught him Gave school education.

Malcolm says, “Over the years, we’ve had a lot of conversations about giving, (asking questions) like ‘Do you give unless it hurts or does it hurt because it involves your ego? ?”

Malcolm serves with actor-writer-director Ryan Hawk’s wife on the board of the Alex Fund, a non-profit dedicated to providing early education to underprivileged children in Romania, founded by his mother Leslie Hawk .

Malcolm also serves on the boards of the New York Women’s Foundation and the Atlantic Foundation and is a founding board member of the iBeam Center for Art and Technology, but his greatest philanthropic passion is Cambodia, the country from which he adopted his daughter.

Alessandra (known as Ellie) in October 2001 at the age of six months. Malcolm has visited Cambodia seven times so far, and she plans to go again next March. The first time Malcolm visited the country, he was accompanied by client Heather Graham.

“There was no safety net and people were just living on the streets,” recalls Malcolm, who also has a second child, Ellie’s older brother, Ian.

Graham introduced Malcolm to Scott Neeson, former president of 20th Century Fox International, who left a 26-year career in the film industry to launch the Cambodian Children’s Fund, which became one of his favorite charities. Originally founded to help children living in garbage dumps in Phnom Penh, it has grown into a comprehensive educational initiative for the country’s poor youth.

Malcolm is also a board member of Living Arts International, which promotes cultural development in countries in the Mekong region and the Global South.

When it comes to his clients’ charitable donations, Malcolm tries to make it as easy as possible, and encourages them to set aside a large portion of the money in a donor-advised fund that can be transferred to the nonprofit over time. Can be distributed in.

“When people ask you for money all year long, you can go out there and it doesn’t hurt as much,” explains Malcolm. “The other cool thing is you can make your kids advisors to the fund, this helps them learn to be more responsible with money and give.”