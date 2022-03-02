Honorary Consul of Ukraine in the country cries when asking Abinader for help to help Ukrainians stranded in the DR

Santo Domingo, DR.

Speaking of 1,200 Ukrainians who were doing tourism in the country and after finishing their stay they are “evicted”, the honorary consul of Ukraine in the Dominican Republic, Ilona Oleksandrivna, could not hold back her tears at the situation that their families are going through. compatriots.

He assured that they need sheets, mattresses, water, medicine and any help that can benefit all Ukrainians in the country, “those who are on the streets with nowhere to sleep.”

She called on President Luis Luis Abiander to “please” give her an appointment and meet with her.

“Luis Abinader, please listen, as I am the face of Ukraine, I only need an appointment with you today, as possible this day, you just say where you are right now, I am going to visit you at home, please this Talk to me one day, I feel alone, it is not possible, I have no more strength, please give me an appointment”, she said.

He expressed that a solution must be found to the situation that Ukrainian citizens are experiencing in the country, whose number amounts to more than 3,000.

They explained that the Tony Fernández Foundation, the former Major League Baseball player from the Dominican Republic, has provided help to 80 Ukrainians but does not have the capacity to house all the people.

According to a note from the EFE agency, tourists will be temporarily housed in the sports complex managed by the foundation in the province of El Seibo.

“We hope to welcome a first group of about 100 people, including children, who are part of the tourists from Ukraine who have completed their stay in the hotels in Punta and Bávaro (east) and have no money and cannot use their credit cards as a result. of the armed conflict”, affirmed the director.

He assured that the president of the foundation, Clara the widow of Fernández, is making arrangements with the government authorities and the private sector to receive food donations, mainly to supply them to tourists, prevented from leaving the country.

“The conditioning of the sports complex is also needed, since after the death of Tony Fernández the place has not been used again as before, when it served as an academy for young players who wanted to reach the Major Leagues,” added Féliz.