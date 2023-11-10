Honoring all who served: Mid-Ohio Valley veterans visit US Capitol | News, sports, jobs





PARKERSBURG – In September, veterans from the Mid-Ohio Valley toured the White House and other sites in Washington.

The Mid-Ohio Valley Veterans Support Group toured the Washington Monument, the Vietnam Wall after midnight, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and the Changing of the Guard, and the Air and Space Museum and the National Museum of the United States Army.

To learn more about the history and grapple with the memories of the war they still evoke, organizers Rick Stanley and Danielle McKown, two local counselors from the Counseling and Wellness center who work with war veterans, attended.

Many veterans who experienced wartime battlefield service have had to deal with post-traumatic stress disorder. The disorder was called soldier’s heart in the Civil War, shell shock in World War I, and battle fatigue in World War II and Korea.

The five-day trip to Washington took place in September. 18-22. Counseling & Wellness owners Stephen Givens and Mike Moore sponsored half of the trip and lunch at the Cheese House.

Bill Mills volunteered to be the driver. Group members on the trip were Ron Frisenhengst, Herman Haught, Monty Bailey, Rick Stanley, Bill Mills, Danielle McKnown, Joe Ellis, Donald Petry, Mike Davis, Roger Blizzard, Ted Skinner, Danny Williams, Rod Sellers, David Eichorn, Steve Vicars, Gene Bates, Steve Norman, Stephen Given and Mike Moore.









Today’s latest news and more in your inbox

















