Honoring all who served: Mid-Ohio Valley veterans visit US Capitol | News, sports, jobs

Mid-Ohio Valley veterans enjoy a trip to the White House in Washington DC. From left to right, Herman Haught, Danny Williams, Steve Vicars, Rod Sellers, Danielle McKnown, Bill Mills and Joe Ellis. Second row, Steve Norman, Mike Moore, Steve Givens, Ron Frisenhengst, Roger Blizzard and David Eichorn. (Photo provided)

PARKERSBURG – In September, veterans from the Mid-Ohio Valley toured the White House and other sites in Washington.

The Mid-Ohio Valley Veterans Support Group toured the Washington Monument, the Vietnam Wall after midnight, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and the Changing of the Guard, and the Air and Space Museum and the National Museum of the United States Army.

To learn more about the history and grapple with the memories of the war they still evoke, organizers Rick Stanley and Danielle McKown, two local counselors from the Counseling and Wellness center who work with war veterans, attended.

Many veterans who experienced wartime battlefield service have had to deal with post-traumatic stress disorder. The disorder was called soldier’s heart in the Civil War, shell shock in World War I, and battle fatigue in World War II and Korea.

The five-day trip to Washington took place in September. 18-22. Counseling & Wellness owners Stephen Givens and Mike Moore sponsored half of the trip and lunch at the Cheese House.

Local veterans visited the Martin Luther King Memorial in Washington, DC From left, Mike Moore, Donald Petrey, Gene Bates, Roger Blizzard, Monty Bailey, Herman Haught, Danny Williams, David Eichorn, Rick Stanley, Ron Sellers, Bill Mills, Steve Vicars, Ron Frisenhengst, Joe Ellis, Ted Skinner, Danielle McKnown and Mike Moore. (Photo provided)

Bill Mills volunteered to be the driver. Group members on the trip were Ron Frisenhengst, Herman Haught, Monty Bailey, Rick Stanley, Bill Mills, Danielle McKnown, Joe Ellis, Donald Petry, Mike Davis, Roger Blizzard, Ted Skinner, Danny Williams, Rod Sellers, David Eichorn, Steve Vicars, Gene Bates, Steve Norman, Stephen Given and Mike Moore.




