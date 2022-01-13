Honor’s first folding smartphone: official Magic V with 7.9 “internal screen

Honor is also added to the now long list of folding smartphone manufacturers. Honor Magic V is the brand’s first device to adopt a dual display: 6.45-inch external and 7.9-inch folding interior.

The folding panel chosen uses OLED technology, has a resolution of 1984 x 2272 pixels, 90Hz refresh rate, 10: 9 aspect ratio and IMAX Enhanced certification.

Outside there is a 6.45 “OLED display (1080 x 2560), 120Hz refresh rate and 21.3: 9 aspect ratio. Both support HDR10 + and up to 1.07 billion color shades, says Honor.

Particular attention was paid by Honor to materials, opting for a titanium frame and glass cover for the external surfaces with a resistance to opening and closing up to 200,000 times, according to laboratory tests.

When closed, the smartphone measures 160.4 x 72.7 x 14.3 mm while once opened the width and thickness become respectively 141.1 and 6.7 mm, with an important overall weight of 293 g.

The beating heart of Honor Magic V is the new Snapdragon 8 Gen1, built with 4nm manufacturing process and capable of delivering up to 3GHz of power. The RAM is 12GB with a double configuration for the internal memory, 256GB and 512GB.

The main photographic sector consists of three sensors, all of 50 MPaccompanied by DualLED flash. Two cameras dedicated to selfies, both internal and external, both 42 MP.

On the autonomy side, Honor has equipped its first folding with one 4,750 mAh battery with support for fast charging technology up to 66 W.

Connectivity is naturally guaranteed by 5G and by the presence of Wi-Fi 6 module, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, USB-C 3.1.

The interface on board will be the new Magic UI 6.0 based on Android 12. Three colors available: Orange, Titanium and the more elegant Black.

Honor Magic V will initially only be available in China starting January 18 with a

price of 9,999 yuan (approximately 1,400 euros) in the 256GB version and 10,999 yuan (equal to about 1,520 euros) for the version with 512GB storage.