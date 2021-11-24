Business

«Hood and brioche from € 2.20 to € 3.80. For a lunch 11.92 euros on average ». The Federconsumatori survey

Having breakfast at the bar for some groups of citizens who start the day away from home has always been a custom. For some time also for the midday meal many people have frequented restaurants and pizzerias offering “business lunches”. To get an idea of ​​the situation, Federconsumatori Bergamo did a research by visiting a sample of 18 bars and 18 restaurants / pizzerias in the city. discovering services and “relatively accessible costs but significantly precursors of the increase in inflation” explains the association.

«We checked the prices of the breakfasts (cappuccino and brioche) and of the business lunches, we went to the toilets to write down equipment and shortages – explains the association -. The results show that cappuccino and brioche cost from a minimum of € 2.20 to a maximum of € 3.80. For a business lunch you pay from 7 euros to have only a first and a half liter of water while you get to 16 euros for first, second, water and coffee. The average for a business lunch is 11.92 euros ».

