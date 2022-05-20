Hooray for new HBO boss for canceling JK Rowling

Expelliarmus! And faster than you can tell Severus Snape, the silly magic that is awakening has been neutralized. JK Rowling is released from her PC jail cell by the new head of Warner Bros. Discovery.

You may have noticed that when it came time to host a Harry Potter 20th Anniversary reunion on New Years Day for HBO Max, the company seemed to treat Rowling like a muggle. She only appeared in archival footage. It was weird, but again, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and ‘Fantastic Beasts’ star Katherine Waterston all took shameful/ungrateful little jabs at Rowling. HBO Max seemed unsure if it deserved much attention at a Harry Potter celebration. It’s not like she’s important to this franchise or anything.

Tendency How to Start a Blog in 2022 and Earn Money

But this spring, a new director, David Zaslav, came to lead Warner Bros., which made the Harry Potter movies. Zaslav has already taken two big and hilarious steps: canceling CNN+ and undoing Rowling’s cancellation. Zaslav is meeting with Rowling to discuss new Harry Potter projects, reports the Wall Street Journal.

That’s news because while the Fantastic Beasts series is falling into oblivion, industry trades have been a bit quiet about Rowling’s new projects lately. (Lately she appeared in the news when Vladimir Putin complained that the West was canceling Russia just like it canceled Rowling. Rowling fired back saying she didn’t invade Ukraine).

Presumably we will have new Rowling/Potter content. Hooray! The Prisoner of Wokezkaban is free.

Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe took jabs at Rowling at the 2021 franchise reunion. Twitter/HBO Max

Rowling, known for her extremist views such as “women are different from men”, has faced online harassment from Twitter mobs who have insisted that her reputation be thrown into the infernal flames of Mordor. [I think you’re getting mixed up with a different franchise —Ed.] Although most of Rowling’s antagonists appeared to be 14-year-olds or assistant professors of gender studies, AT&T proved that a $100 billion corporation can give way faster than the French army in 1940 and throw the invisibility cloak on Rowling.

Zaslav, who according to the Journal is such a workaholic that he starts work at 6 a.m. and lobbies for the Starbucks on the Warners grounds to remain open 24 hours a day, slashed his lightsaber in all directions to reduce costs. [Do you even watch these movies? — Ed] and downsizing the newly rebranded company. He even dared to ask the executives why Warners made the terrible Clint Eastwood movie “Cry Macho” last year. (Answer: Eastwood has made some not-so-awful movies before, so we owe him that.) So his apparent willingness to place big bets on Rowling indicates he thinks she’s vital to the company’s future growth prospects. company, Twitter be damned.

Zaslav wants to stream Harry Potter films on HBO Max, which produced the franchise’s reunion last year without including Rowling. Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

Zaslav also indicated that he wanted CNN to feel more like a news network and less like an all-night meeting of the Bard College Young Hysterians Club. “I think people in America are looking for a place where people aren’t shouting and giving opinions,” Zaslav told CNBC this week, “and they’re looking for more news and so that’s what you’ll see on CNN.”

With the moves of Ron DeSantis, who refused to be intimidated by Woke Disney; Elon Musk, who has sworn to free speech on Twitter (if he actually buys it); and Netflix, which last week informed its squeaky toy coterie of aggrieved activists that Dave Chappelle is more important than them and that “Netflix may not be the best place for you,” the rise of Zaslav suggests that the Great Awakening may have already begun.

The way things are going, he may soon be sure to say the truth again.