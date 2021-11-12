Hop on the bitcoin tram | The initiative starts in Milan …

Also to Milan the city is decorated with … Bitcoin. The intermediary’s advertising initiative starts The Rock, launched on the iconic city ​​trams, as we report on the infographic attached to this in-depth analysis.

Italy that moves a little in delay on these issues, but which finally – also through this type of initiative – tries to catch up with others European countries and also extra-Europeans, where themed advertisements crypto they have been in development for some time now – and also in equally important contexts.

Bitcoin dominates in Milan… on the historic trams

Advertising invites, and could not be otherwise, a jump on the Bitcoin plot – on the occasion of this umpteenth bull run and the achievement, once again in 2021, of an all-time high.

Cryptocurrencies and Advertising: A Long Upward Story

It is not the first advertising event involving a large city, much less something of iconic for the collective imagination. Our readers will surely remember the Bitcoin car at the Indy 500, with an excellent ranking and followed on TV and live by millions of people. An event that had, if Milanese readers do not want it, a resonance perhaps even greater than this campaign on the Milanese city trams.

Bitcoin everywhere, mainly, however, lacking a commercial structure behind it, for private initiatives. They can be private citizens, as in the case of Indy 500, or will activate commercial as in the current case a Milan, where to use the e livery from Bitcoin And the society The Rock Trading, which deals precisely with offering a platform to buy cryptocurrencies, including $ BTC.

A lot of retail still out of the game: bullish signal for Bitcoin?

Bitcoin is facing another day of slight decline, while remaining well above the minimum of the channel that we have fixed within our own Bitcoin forecasts. These advertising campaigns and events remind us of a fact that is clear to everyone, especially during this second one intense bull run of 2021. Still a huge part of the public retail, that is of small and very small investors, is still out of the Bitcoin market and from the knowledge of its mechanisms.

A potentially huge market, which could put a fair amount of pressure on over time Bitcoin application on the market, helping to raise the price. On the other hand we have already seen several times over the last few weeks as the recent bull run it appears to be driven more by institutional investors than by the arrival of new small investors.

A good sign, because it means which part of the wave it could help you reach $ 100,000 by the end of the year it is still far from having reached the market. And this, in a phase of lateral movements like the one we are facing, it could make a difference.

In other cities around the world, the aim is much higher

THE Milanese were able to enjoy a city tram in Bitcoin theme. Others instead, think of those of You love me, soon they could find them for free in their wallet. This is the latest gimmick of the Mayor Francis Suarez, a longtime Bitcoin promoter, the same mayor who together with others three in the United States he also agreed to receive his compensation in Bitcoin.

If private individuals are moving in Italy, in USA the question is already political. Waiting for a debate, perhaps even heated, to be held in our country as well.