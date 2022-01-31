Hope: difficult phase for Omicron, to insist on vaccines – Health

“We are experiencing a difficult time with the spread of Omicron. We must insist on vaccines without any ambiguity. There are lessons we have learned from the pandemic: investing in the health system, because health cannot be considered a cost. And today we can invest more thanks to the PNRR, an opportunity to revive public health. The second lesson is the need for better international coordination “. Thus the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, in connection with the conference ‘Covid-19: which lesson for the future?’ organized by the Lombardy Region, the Polytechnic Foundation and the Milan Polytechnic in Dubai.

“The spread of Omicron – said Speranza – is seriously threatening the health of the world. This is why we must continue to invest all possible energy on the vaccination campaign. Vaccines have made us stronger and have saved thousands of lives and helped countries to recover. economic “. But “essential – he said – is also better international coordination to increase our capacity for prevention and response. For this reason global solidarity and multilateral cooperation are fundamental”.

“The global vaccination campaign is a key tool to combat this virus, so it is vital to invest in donation policies that can benefit countries with low vaccination rates. We have donated 50 million doses so far but we have to make an extra effort. And we must also increase the equal access and distribution of therapies. “Thus the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, in connection with the conference ‘Covid-19: which lesson for the future?’ organized by the Lombardy Region and the Polytechnic Foundation in Dubai. “The lesson of Covid – he added – is that no one is safe until everyone is safe”. (ANSA).