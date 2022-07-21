Hope Florida Will Give $450 Per Child to Certain Families – NBC 7 Miami

MIAMI – An initiative of the administration of Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) will benefit almost 59,000 families in the state, who will be able to receive an extra $450 per child, according to an announcement made by the first State Lady, Casey DeSantis.

Under the title of the initiative “Hope Florida: A Pathway to Prosperity” (Hope Florida: A path to prosperity), promoted by the first lady, each family will receive a check of $ 450 per child, from $ 35.5 million of the budget state.

“I am on a mission to make sure that no child in Florida is left without hope, happiness and a home. That means doing everything I can to support those who have stepped up and welcomed these children into their homes, as well as to local partners who are already helping families,” said Casey DeSantis.

A portion of the nearly $70 million secured by Governor DeSantis in the Freedom First Budget for fatherhood initiatives will go toward mentoring opportunities for Florida’s children, including foster children, through the Hope Florida: A Pathway to Prosperity program (Hope Florida: A Path to Prosperity).

“Our department is always looking for ways to build strong and resilient families, and these announcements will be a huge boost for our caregivers as they prepare to send children back to school this fall,” said DCF Secretary Shevaun Harris. .

Governor DeSantis’ press secretary, Christina Pushaw confirmed on Twitter that some families have received a letter from the governor announcing the payment of the $450 per child. He told the families who have received it that this is a real program and not to dismiss the letters.

It has not yet been reported what the conditions are to be among the families that will receive the benefit and how these payments will be obtained.