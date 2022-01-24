hope for his injury, difficult to understand… ”- SOS Fanta

The Milan, against Juve, he lost Zlatan Ibrahimovic for a Achilles tendon injury. The Rossoneri coach Stephen Pegs commented a DAZN the situation of the Swede and beyond.

IBRAHIMOVIC – “I haven’t seen it yet. Unfortunately Zlatan accused a tendon problem, he blamed the ground because it is too hard. I hope he can recover in the next few days. Difficult to understand how much it will be stopped, we will see in the next week. We’ll do some evaluations. Having a break helps us in this sense ”.

THREE-QUARTERS – “Today we tried to work with two trocar centralizing Messias to make him dialogue with Brahim. We missed the last game, but not the position in the box: we got there well. Then if Theo, for example, in the final action misses the pass for Bennacer, it is not because we were few in the area. Winning games is complicated, it takes the leap and the play. We will also find that fluidity, even that lightheartedness that we must have. We must not be conditioned by other things. We were good at managing the post match against Spezia, but it wasn’t an easy week. It is not easy to slip everything on. You win with the team, but it is also true that you grow with the tests of the individuals: and today many tests of the individuals are of the highest level “.

REBIC – “Today I had in mind to put him in first, then the change of Zlatan took away a slot. I think he’s better, the more he plays the more he can get into rhythm. It will be important again, whether you play wide or play more central ”.

LAZETIC – “When and if he arrives I’ll try to understand what player he is. If the club intervenes in this sense, it is a player with great prospects “.

MIDFIELD – “The two midfielders worked very well, including Bennacer in the second half. They ensured a simple but effective construction and important defensive cover. Then it is clear that we have to accompany the action well, we were very eager and had the positions to create difficulties. But we were unable to exploit them … “

DERBY – “A victory would be very useful for our ranking and for the moment. The championship is very similar to last year: losing the derby we launched our opponents and we remained in the group that fought until the last day for the Champions League. If we have the strength to win the derby we will remain attached to Inter and, perhaps, we will put pressure on them until the end of the season. If we don’t succeed it will be a championship similar to last year: until the last day we could have finished second or fifth. Now we prepare very well for this match, then we think about the final position ”.

