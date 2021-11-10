Hope, from December 1st third dose to 40-60 year olds – Medicine

“With the comparison carried out, we announce that we are taking a further step forward: from December 1st even those between 40 and 60 years of age will be called to booster doses. The third dose is absolutely strategic for the vaccination campaign: we are 83.7% of people who have completed the vaccination cycle. The booster to date has been offered 2.4 million. We started with immunocompromised, frail, sanitary, over 60 and those who have had J&J who can have boosters after six months “. Health Minister Roberto Speranza said this when answering the question time in the Chamber.

“The duration for the healed subjects is 6 months and for the vaccinated it is 12 months. The government intends to start an in-depth process to ascertain whether the conditions exist to evaluate differently the green certificate issued to the healed. The evidence suggests that the risk of reinfection is low if variant exposure occurs within 3-6 months of initial diagnosis. ” Health Minister Roberto Speranza said this when answering the question time in the Chamber.