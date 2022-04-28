Hope, masks indoors until June 15 in transport – Health

“An amendment in the commission has just been approved in the Chamber which provides for the extension in some areas of the use of masks indoors: in long-distance and local transport, hospitals and health centers, rsa, all events in cinemas and theaters and sports halls. We recommend the mask in all situations with risk of contagion until June 15. Today I will form an ordinance that will act as a bridge in the time necessary for the conversion of the decree “. Thus the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza to Anaao Giovani.

Masks will remain mandatory indoors “until June 15 in local and long-distance public transport, for shows in cinemas, theaters and for all sports events and competitions that take place indoors”, said the Minister of Health, speaking at the Anaao Giovani conference. Speranza has announced that she will soon sign an ordinance for the extension of indoor masks in these areas.

‘MASKS IN WORKPLACES ONLY RECOMMENDED’

“In all other workplaces”, excluding those in the health sector and hospitals, “without distinction between public and private, the mask will only be strongly recommended”. This is what the Undersecretary of State for Health Andrea Costa (Noi Con l’italia) declares, on the sidelines of the work of the Twelfth Commission, in which he participated as a representative of the Government. “With the approval in the Chamber of Commerce of the amendment to the last Covid decree in March, the obligation to use masks ends practically everywhere, except for some areas”.