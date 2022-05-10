Hope: over 80s do the second booster, it can save lives – Healthcare

“The pandemic is still ongoing we are out of a state of emergency but the numbers still indicate a significant circulation of the virus. We still have a situation to monitor and I appeal to the most fragile people to have the second booster and it is still important to inform people. The mortality we still have is connected to people of very advanced age so having the over 80s do the second booster can mean saving their lives. “This was stated by the health minister, Roberto Speranza, at the conference ‘From the pandemic to the Pnrr: how to communicate health to citizens’.

“Today – said Speranza – we have different and new tools, such as antiviral drugs and vaccines, but communication continues to play a fundamental role”. The war, he noted, “has completely replaced the pandemic, almost overnight. I say this with the utmost respect, but in reality in the life of our society, war and its consequences have added but have not replaced the pandemic”.