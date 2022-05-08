Hope: pay attention again, do the second booster – Healthcare

“We must keep an element of attention” the state of emergency is over but “woe to think that the pandemic has magically disappeared, there is not a button that is pressed and goes away. The number of cases is significant and the circulation of the virus it is still quite high. ” Hence the invitation to over 80, guests of the RSA, fragile over 60 “to immediately take a second booster of this vaccine which is proving to be of extraordinary potential” and to take the third dose for those who have not yet taken it. Thus the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza to SkyTg24 highlighting the effectiveness of the vaccine against hospitalizations.

“At the moment – said Speranza – we have 360 ​​people in intensive care, in the most difficult moments we had 4,000 and yet the level of infections today is a non-trivial level, not marginal, but a limited number goes to the hospital. I urge you to do the third dose and to the categories identified the second booster “.

“If we have also turned the page with respect to the state of emergency it was thanks to the fact that over 90% of Italians – continued Speranza – have completed the primary cycle, that is, they have taken the two doses”. A population over 12 years “that has responded positively in an overwhelming majority to the call of the vaccine”. According to the minister, it is necessary to insist “also on third doses”, and still many people are able to do it.