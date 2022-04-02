Hope Solo and her two-year-old twins found intoxicated in her car

Winston-Salem, North Carolina – Former US soccer player Hope Solo was arrested after authorities found her asleep at the wheel of a vehicle that also contained her 2-year-old twins, police said.

A police report indicated that Solo was arrested Thursday in the parking lot of a shopping center in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. She was charged with driving while intoxicated, resisting an officer and abusing the two minors by putting them at risk.

He was released from jail but is due in court June 28, according to the report.

According to the arrest warrant, a passerby noted that Solo had been asleep at the wheel for more than an hour, with the vehicle’s engine running and the two children in the back seat.

An officer responding to the report could smell alcohol. The arrest warrant states that Solo refused to submit to a field sobriety test, so a blood sample had to be taken.

Rich Nichols, a Texas attorney representing Solo, issued a statement Friday but did not respond to specific questions about the charges. He said that his representative would not speak to the press either.

“On the advice of her attorney, Hope is unable to speak about this situation, but she wants everyone to know that her children are her life, that she was immediately released and is now home with her family,” Nichols said.

“This story is kinder than the initial charges suggest, and she is eager for a chance to defend herself against these allegations.”

She was only excluded by the US team after the 2016 Olympics in Brazil, after calling the Swedish players “cowards” for taking a defensive stance against the US team, which was seeking to retain the gold medal.

This put an end to an outstanding career of the soccer player that was clouded by other controversies.

In early 2015, she was suspended for 30 days after she and her husband Jerramy Stevens were detained in a US Soccer Federation van. Stevens was charged with drunk driving.

The goalkeeper was also relegated to the bench after questioning coach Greg Ryan’s decision to start Briana Scurry in the 2007 World Cup match against Brazil. Many considered that her statements constituted a lack of respect towards her partner.

Solo was also involved in an altercation with some relatives in 2014, which led to her arrest. However, the charges related to that case were eventually dropped.

Solo was married in 2012 to Stevens, a former tight end for the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The marriage has twins Vittorio Genghis and Lozen Orianna Judith Stevens, born on March 4, 2020.