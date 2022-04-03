Hope Solo Child Abuse and Drunk Arrest Case | Colombian Soccer | Women’s Football

The historic goalkeeper of the United States, Hope Solo was involved in a new legal problem in her country. It is worth remembering that in June 2014, she was arrested at her home in Washington on two misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree assault against her own family. Her half-sister and her nephew were attacked, but she later pleaded not guilty and was released in the following hours. She has now been arrested again for child abuse and drunk driving.

Her investigations in 2014 did not end there after she was released. The charges were later reinstated, but the city of Kirkland dropped the domestic violence charges in 2018. He also had his problems on the courts by talking too much when he accused the Swedes at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics of being, ‘a bunch of cowards’.

The United States lost in the quarterfinals against Sweden, and the goalkeeper created controversy with her words. This meant her withdrawal from soccer at the age of 36 due to a six-month suspension by the Federation.

Already in 2022, according to the newspaper TMZ, a medium that is responsible for portraying the lives of American celebrities, Hope Solo returned to the investigations for another case of child abuse, and also, driving in a car in a state of severe alcohol. She was only arrested on March 31, and even she resisted arrest.

According to authorities from the Winston-Salem Police Department in North Carolina, they point out that Hope Solo was with her husband, Jerramy Stevens in the vehicle and their two-year-old twins were also in the car. However, the department later confirmed that Hope Solo “was processed and released” from the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center.

Hope Solo’s legal counsel representative Rich Nichols maintained that “on the advice of an attorney, Hope cannot speak about this situation, but she wants everyone to know that her children are her life, that she was immediately released and is now in custody.” home with his family, and that he awaits his opportunity.