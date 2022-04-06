Hope: The circulation of the virus is still high, the pandemic remains

“At the moment, the circulation of the virus in our country is still high and the end of the state of emergency certainly does not mean the end of the pandemic”. These are the words of the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, referred to the Chamber. “As always, the Government will adapt its measures and assessments to the trend of the epidemiological framework that we continue to observe and monitor with the utmost attention”, he explained again.

Access to antivirals

Other updates have also arrived from the minister. “The CTS of Aifa just yesterday began to work in the direction of allowing more direct access to antivirals through general practitioners,” said Speranza, defining the latter as “important” in the field of treatment. “Antivirals do not replace vaccines which remain the decisive tool in the fight against Covid”, she then specified. Specifically, the minister referred to Molnupiravir and Paxlovid, drugs in use in Italy for a few weeks, explaining that 5,171 treatments of Paxlovid were administered, equal to + 31% in the week between 17 and 23 March.

Data on the Italian vaccination campaign

“If we are in a different phase it is thanks to science with safe vaccines and drugs”, Speranza reported, rattling off some data regarding the anti-Covid vaccination campaign in our country. “The numbers in Italy are among the best in the world: over 91% took the first dose, almost 90% took the second and about 39 million people did the booster,” said the minister. “The new phase is mainly based on these numbers which have been favored by the significant use of the Green pass and by all the regulations regarding the vaccination obligation”, he said again. “We have confirmed the validity of the obligation and sanction of suspension from work for all health and non-health personnel who work in health and social health structures. The rationale of the law is to be traced back to the need to protect as much as possible the places to which fragile people have access: this is true for hospitals and outpatient studies as well as in particular for Rsa where it is still very appropriate to keep the highest level of attention ”, he confirmed in conclusion.

Investments on the NHS

Lastly, a remark on the state of the NHS. “There is no doubt that in view of the peaks of the different Covid waves, our National Health System has paid a significant price in terms of slowdowns and screening, visits and even not strictly urgent surgery,” he explained. “This awareness has led us to two distinct interventions that have invested a total of about one billion euros”.