Hope: ‘The EU funds a national health plan’ – Health

“I announce an important novelty from the point of view of investments to be put in place. For the first time the EU Commission is funding a national operational plan on health for Italy, it is 625 million for the health of the South. Cancer screening will be financed. , mental health and counseling “. This was stated by the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, in a hearing with the Social Affairs Commission on the issue of the reform of territorial health care in the context of the Pnrr.

“The community houses are the heart of our new territorial network: they have the strategic objective of taking charge of the reference community with a team of doctors, pediatricians and nurses. A Hub community house will be built for every 40-50 thousand inhabitants” Hope said. “By 2026 – she said – we will reach 10% of home care and we will invest a billion euros in telemedicine”.

“We are working on general medicine, a fundamental element of the reform: the aim is to define a strong connection between family doctors and community homes”, underlined the Minister of Health. “June 30 is the deadline for approving the reform of territorial assistance. We are counting in these days to send all the documentation to the State-Regions conference. We are on time to achieve this strategic objective”.

“June 30 is the deadline for approving the reform of territorial assistance. We are counting in these days to send all the documentation to the State-Regions conference. We are on time to achieve this strategic objective”. The Minister of Health said so.

“There will be a relaunch of the training of health personnel: 2,700 additional specialization grants for 101 million will be funded. There will also be an extraordinary training plan on hospital infections for an amount of 80 million,” said Speranza.

“Six thousand interventions are an ambitious challenge but within reach ‘. This is what the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza declared in the Commission to the chamber. 50 million euros will be invested in artificial intelligence in patient care, with support services for the doctor. 25 million in addition, the transparency portal is updated with regional databases “, concluded the Minister of Health.

“We must work through a new national collective agreement to break the substantial distance that exists today between the work of the general practitioner and the rest of the NHS. This is a weakness because the doctor feels lonely if disconnected from the NHS and the NHS in turn is weaker. I am working with the regions and the family doctors’ unions “. Minister Speranza said this in a hearing with the Social Affairs Commission, answering questions. “A part of the GP’s hours will continue to be in the office but a part will be out of the office, starting from the community homes.”