Hope to Agreements & Disagreements (Nove): “Vaccines for children? To parents I say: ‘rely on pediatricians and trust science and medicine'”

“The vaccine to children? My advice to all people is to rely on our pediatricians. Let’s trust science and let’s trust medicine “. So the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza guest ad ‘Agreements & Disagreements’, the political talk led by Luca Sommi And Andrea Scanzi broadcast on Nove every Wednesday at 21.25, about the administration of the anti-Covid vaccine also to under 12. “On children – said the minister – there is an already definitive evaluation of Ema, the European drug agency and Aifa, the Italian agency: we will leave on December 16 and my opinion and my advice to all people is to rely on our pediatricians. We are fortunate in this country to have pediatricians of free choice and doctors of absolute quality. Then I say let’s trust them, I tell parents who understandably, in some cases, may have doubts: talk to your pediatricians, it is not a matter to leave to a commercial on a talk show or to leave a a social network or to research done on the internet or at the sports bar, as often happens for other topics. It is a delicate matter and I believe that it must be tackled with rigor and seriousness ”, concluded Speranza.

‘Agreements & Disagreements’ is produced by Loft Productions for Discovery Italia and will be available in live streaming and subsequently on demand on the new streaming service discovery + as well as on the website, app and smart TV of TvLoft. Nove is visible on digital terrestrial channel 9, on Sky Canale 149 and Tivùsat Canale 9.