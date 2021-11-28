Hope: ‘To date 87.5% with the first dose, we hope to increase’ – Health

“At the moment these are the measures, no new measures are on the agenda”. This was stated by the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza at the Il Foglio Optimism Festival, taking place in Palazzo Vecchio. “The numbers of the last few hours are encouraging, Friday 294,000 third dose the highest ever and I am optimistic for a significant growth in the next week. We are interested in growing even in the first doses”, concluded the minister.

“The epidemic phase is not easy. This new variant is a further challenge for all countries of the world, there is a maximum level of attention and caution is needed and all choices, including those on flights, go in this direction. . Time is needed to study to investigate the impact, the scientific community is already at work. There is still a very limited number of sequencing and there are reports of risk elements in the 32 mutations “.

“When the Constitution sets such a high threshold for electing the President of the Republic, it says that the president must be found in a shared field. I have no doubt that a person must be found who is capable of expressing the unity of the country, still of more in this very difficult moment. We can only start from the indication of a consensus as high as possible “.

“The numbers of the last few hours are encouraging: on Friday we recorded a record number of recalls, equal to 244 thousand and we expect a still significant growth in the next week “ Health Minister Roberto Speranza said at the ‘Foglio’ party in Florence, explaining that growth is also expected in the former. Speranza underlines the data on these. “At 7 o’clock this morning, 87.5% of the people had their first dose, 85% have completed their period. While we take the third dose we need to recover people who have not been vaccinated,” he said.