Hope: “Vaccines for children, it’s not a matter for bars or social networks” – Healthcare

“Let’s trust our pediatricians, it is not a matter for bars, it is not a matter for talk shows. It is not a matter for social networks either, as unfortunately too often happens”. This was stated by the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, in Potenza, responding to questions from journalists on vaccines for children. “It is a delicate matter – he added – in which we must trust those who have dedicated an entire life to our children”. “I will vaccinate my children” against covid-19, says the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza.

“The first data that we also have from other countries in Europe and the world, show us that with the recall we are more protected even against potential variants and therefore the recall is particularly important: my invitation to all citizens of our country is to book and go because it is very important, “said the Minister of Health. “We insist – he added – on the vaccination campaign which is the real lever we have to close this phase and open a different one”.

“The vaccination campaign in our country is the one that has the best numbers in Europe and worldwide, this morning we are 88.19 percent of vaccinable people who have had the first dose, over 85 have completed the first cycle”, he said. Hope affirmed. “In the last few days – added Speranza – there is a very strong acceleration also for the recalls, which are essential”.