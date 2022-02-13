Hope: ‘We are bending the curve but caution is still needed, 91% of the over 12s vaccinated’ – Healthcare

“About the pandemic there is a need for caution. Ecdc says the pandemic is still ongoing even if in Europe it is much better. The many cases of omicron did not turn into hospitalizations thanks to the vaccination campaign: we are 91% of first doses among the over 12s. today we are bending the curveand without having to pay a high price for closures “This was said by the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, on the program ‘Half an hour more’ on Rai3.

“91% of people over 12 have been vaccinated and this has allowed us not to have incredible pressure on hospitals. Even if the unvaccinated are only 9%, that 9% produces the majority of cases in hospitals and intensive care. It must be said that the reopening that we are allowing is thanks to the vaccine “, said the Minister of Health.

“If I am outside in a park or I walk down the street without risk, I take it off the mask but the norm I signed says that the mask must be kept with you and if there are gatherings it must be worn. The mask has been a fundamental tool in recent months and still is: they should always be worn indoors and outdoors they should be worn as soon as there is an element of riskThis is also out of common sense, “said Speranza.

“We have worked alongside the scientific community in these two years – continues Speranza – and this will not change, then we will evaluate the technical modalities regarding the CTS when we arrive under the deadline of March 31 for the state of emergency, but the government will continue to have close relationship with the scientific community. On the CTS there are no decisions taken but we will evaluate the technical modalities “.