Hope: ‘We must strengthen Ema’ – Health

“This phase is particularly interesting, we have challenges to face: today there is the challenge of Covid and we must not lower our attention, this morning we are 86.79% of vaccinated with the first dose, over 84% of vaccinated with two doses, we are at 3 million and 120 thousand people who have had the third dose. Yesterday there were 18 thousand first doses, we must insist. In the last few days we have made about 130,000 calls a day “, said the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza speaking at the conference “Italy and Europe: the future of health systems after the pandemic”, organized by the Italy in health Foundation.

“Health policies can no longer be considered national policies but they need choices that can only be supranational. We need more European coordination. National states must have the courage to give up pieces of sovereignty, among the lessons of recent months. “This is it. We must strengthen Ema. Another lesson from Covid is that we must invest more in our national health services”.