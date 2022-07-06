“Hopefully it will do the same with the Comptroller’s Office”

Former Vice President and former Ambassador of Colombia to the United States Francisco Santos came out in defense of President-elect Gustavo Petro’s proposal to eliminate the Attorney General’s Office. The support of the former diplomat is surprising, considering that he has been critical of Petro’s management as former mayor of Bogotá, as a senator and as a candidate. Now that he will be the president of the Colombians, he issues this unexpected endorsement.

“Actually, yes @petrogustavo wants to end the Attorney General’s Office, I accompany him in that decision. It only serves the politicians who fill it with friends. Hopefully do the same with the Comptroller. There, 3 billion or more are saved for social spending,” said Francisco Santos. The former diplomat thus referred to the controversy caused by the manifest intentions of President-elect Gustavo Petro to eliminate the Public Ministry once he assumes power.

In an interview with La W, the president-elect Gustavo Petro announced that, within the package of projects that his new government brings, there will be the filing of a bill to eliminate the Attorney General’s Office. As he assured, it will be a gradual issue and will comply with a ruling of the Inter-American Court of Human Rights. “What we are going to do is pay attention to the court’s ruling and, in the process, respect the American convention,” he assured.

Those who agree with the decision to eliminate the Attorney General’s Office are based on facts such as those argued by Francisco Santos in the sense that they are institutions used for political purposes and in which recommended and friends of the leaders of the day end up working. In contrast, there are those who question that this is the way to begin to abolish the institutions and seek a National Constituent Assembly that, incidentally, allows Petro to remain in power for more than four years. In addition, Petro has been one of those affected by decisions of the Attorney General’s Office, when he disqualified him and temporarily removed him from the Mayor’s Office of Bogotá, and hence his intention to eliminate the Public Ministry provokes all kinds of reactions.

The announcement generated fear in the entity that today employs more than four thousand officials and has hundreds of contractors. “We will not throw thousands of employees of the Attorney General’s Office into the streets and who are linked to legal axes and disciplinary law,” warned the president-elect. He assured that, as he said in his campaign proposal and giving coherence to the American convention, the Attorney General’s Office will pass to the judiciary. “The Attorney General’s Office will go to the judiciary and will become the great anti-corruption Prosecutor’s Office,” said the president-elect. However, he assured that it is not something that will happen overnight because it is a constitutional reform that has its legislative rounds.

Former Superintendent Jorge Enrique Robledo He assured that to eliminate the entity a constitutional reform would be needed, as well as to “Another number of changes that he intends to make.” And he added a warning: “Watch out that in some of those reforms, Petro puts us a little article that allows him to be re-elected.” Now, how is it that the elimination of the Attorney General’s Office would open the door to presidential re-election? A reform like the one proposed by Gustavo Petro, which eliminates the Attorney General’s Office, changes an aspect that was structural in the 1991 Constitution. Therefore, it is clear that it needs a legislative act to be approved. This means qualified majorities and eight rounds in Congress, where today the president-elect has majorities.

In this scenario of the new government’s political steamroller, it is unlikely that the president-elect will go down the path of the constituent assembly on this issue. The first reason is because he wouldn’t need it. Different political forces have joined the government of the Historical Pact in recent days. Even Uribismo assured that it will not oppose projects that are constructive for the country.

The announcement to eliminate the Attorney General’s Office implies a constitutional reform. These reforms have to be looked at with a magnifying glass, that’s where the big orangutans go. — Papo Amin (@papoaminCD) July 5, 2022

Secondly, because there are not a few experts who agree that the reform is necessary. “It is an exotic institution in the world. It limits fundamental rights instead of protecting them. The disciplinary function can be exercised by the internal control offices. Its officials will be able to provide a better service in the judicial branch and in the Ombudsman’s Office, without their career being affected,” former magistrate Alberto Yepes told SEMANA.

Now, in case of modifying the Magna Carta, the door that the former superintendent warns would open. A “little article” that opens the door to a period of more than four years and the reason why the national controversy does not stop. Regarding the fiscal control entity, the Comptroller General of the Republic, the president-elect has not commented. It is only an initiative of former Vice President Francisco Santos.