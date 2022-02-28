Hopeless romantic! Tom Holland left a sweet message for Zendaya

UNITED STATES-. Although neither Tom Holland neither Zendaya they enjoy making their relationship very public, from time to time they throw some darts on social networks. And it is that the actor cannot avoid showing his admiration for the great beauty of his beloved. In a recent publication of the artist in Instagramthe young man made sure to be present and melted his fans with love.

Sunday February 27 Zendaya shared a photo of her look for the 53rd annual edition of the NAACP Image Awards on Saturday night. “Last night for the NAACP Image Awards in this beautiful 1956 @balmain @luxurylaw,” the Euphoria star wrote. In the photo, the actress looks up as she wears a green strapless top with a flowing burgundy skirt.

Zendaya received several compliments in the comments of his publication of Instagrambut Holland he made sure to show that he was the number one viewer. “First,” the 25-year-old actor wrote. This is not the first time that the young man has left sweet comments on the images of his girlfriend, and he has even shared photos of the solo artist on his own account.

Holland and Zendaya prefer to keep their romance private

Holland and Zendaya They did not have the opportunity to choose when to reveal their relationship, since their romance was confirmed in July of last year after they were seen kissing in a car. “We feel robbed of our privacy. I don’t think it’s about not being ready. It’s just that we didn’t want to,” said the actor about it. However, in recent weeks the duo has attracted attention numerous times.

February 17 Holland and Zendaya They wore T-shirts with each other’s names and years of birth to see the New York Rangers confront the Detroit Red Wings in the famous Madison Square Garden from New York. Days later, on February 23, the couple was photographed while dining at the restaurant Old Weight from Rome. The duo posed with the owner, Francesco Panelawho wrote “surprise night” in the description of the photo.