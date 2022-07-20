hopes that the new consul in Miami will provide guarantees for all

Less than 20 days before Gustavo Petro positions himself as the new president of the Republic of Colombia, Senator Gustavo Bolívar of the Historical Pact launched a harsh criticism against the ‘uribistas’ who reside in the United States.

Bolívar referred again to the citizens who support the political party of former president Álvaro Uribe Vélez and mentioned that the new person who replaces the current Colombian consul in Miami, Pedro Agustín Valencia, brother of the senator of the Democratic Center, Paloma Valencia, must ensure for all nationals.

It seems that this attack is made as ‘thirst for revenge’. The senator assured that the new Minister of Foreign Relations, Álvaro Leyva Durán, appointed by Petro, must speak urgently with the members of the left in Miami.

“Uribistas from the Colombian consulate in Miami humiliated and trampled on members of the historic Pact in elections. Hopefully the consul who replaces the brother of Paloma Valencia provides guarantees to everyone. Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva, what they did is outrageous. They urgently need to talk to you,” Bolívar stressed on his Twitter account.

On the other hand, Bolívar has been determined to contradict a good part of the decisions made by Gustavo Petro and his team. Even, he is not afraid to pick internal fights to defend his opinions.

Given this, The senator sent a message to his co-supporters, in which he compares the Historical Pact with the Democratic Center. With the example of Uribismo and its weakening, he asked for “self-criticism” in order to endure.

Don’t be afraid of the debate. Uribism is a living example of how a very large movement becomes shattered and comes to annihilation due to lack of self-criticism. They spent all these years applauding each other. If we want to endure, the Historical Pact cannot repeat that history. – Gustavo Bolívar (@GustavoBolivar) July 15, 2022

Bolívar refers to the unpopularity of outgoing President Iván Duque, the reduction in Congress of the Uribista caucus, and his insignificant role in the presidential election. For this reason, he asks that there be habits in the Historical Pact that help it to endure as a political force.

The last controversy in which Bolívar was involved was, again, for his strong criticism of Roy Barreras. The senator accused the future president of the Senate of having a candidate for the Comptroller’s Office.

“Roy is campaigning for a candidate for the current comptroller to guarantee the ‘tapen, tapen’ four more years. Several people from the Covenant have called me to advocate for her. That list was manipulated and must be knocked down. They will surely defeat me, but the people voted for a change, do not forget it, ”Bolivar published.

Faced with the trill, Barreras responded forcefully: “Dear Gustavo. I have avoided, for the sake of the success of Gustavo Petro’s government, responding to your attacks, but gossip cannot be turned into a political activity. I have no candidate. I said that I will review it legally. I invite you to come from Miami and help us build.”

According to the information that emerged, the person that Barreras would be supporting is María Fernanda Rangel, who has one of the main flaws that Bolívar currently finds on the list and that is that she works in the current Comptroller’s Office as director of the Directorate, Information, Analysis and Immediate Reaction (Diari). Rangel would also be supported by other “traditional” collectivities.

Bolívar has not revealed his favoritism for any of the ten candidates who are currently in the race, although he has shown that some would not have flaws. In addition to Rangel are: Andrés Castro, Carlos Rodríguez, Víctor Salcedo, Luis Carlos Pineda, Carlos Pérez, Elsa González, Diana Torres and Mónica Certain.

Karol González had also been included, but the former candidate resigned because, according to what she said, at the time of the application her husband Luis Ernesto Gómez was not involved in politics, as later happened when supporting the campaign of Gustavo Petro, now president-elect. González pointed out that despite the fact that there is no impediment, for the sake of transparency and the separation of powers, he preferred to step aside.

After the new list of candidates was known, Bolívar was also not happy with the result achieved, despite the fact that he had initially celebrated the decision of the Administrative Court of Cundinamarca that asked Congress to reshuffle the list of finalists.