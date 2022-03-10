Horacio Palencia is linked to criminal proceedings

After at the end of last year the singer-songwriter Horace Palencia was sued by a man named Jose Luis Calderon who claimed to be the author of the topic ‘My reason to be’; now a verdict has already been reached and it was ruled that the interpreter was linked to criminal proceedings.

It was through the evening show ‘First hand’that the statement was read in which it was stipulated that Horacio Palencia was linked to federal criminal proceedings and will not be able to leave the country for the duration of the process.

“After more than five years of researchby the FGR, on Monday, March 7, 2022, the famous composer was formally linked to federal process, by a CDMX judge”, was read at the beginning of the document shown in the cameras of Image Television.

Here the video:

In addition, the name of the author of the theme was specified, granting the reason and the right of authorship to an unknown composer, “With this connection, the authorship of the work in favor of the Guanajuatense is recognized. Jose Luis Calderon Aguila; while the FGR”.

It was also detailed that the investigations will continue against the composer’s brother and his father, Eduardo Palencia Cisneros and José Ramiro, respectively; the same ones that manage an important part of the shares of Horacio’s company.

It is worth mentioning that officials from the American record company also appeared at the same hearing Universal Music Publishing, who were similarly linked. For their part, the lawyers of the named author of the subject, spoke about it and mentioned that although the investigation folder has already been able to prove the true author of the work, “Mr. Palencia, a process has already been ruled on him, to this day we are talking about the fact that they owe the real author several millions of pesos“they said.

Let us remember that at the end of 2021, one of the most recognized composers in the field of banda music, was sued for allegedly having plagiarized one of the most successful songs in recent years, ‘Mi Razón de Ser,’ a song that made the group famous ‘MS band’; and that the singer-songwriter assures the song was his authorship, however, apparently, after the investigations, the authorship belongs to Jose Luis Calderon Aguila.