Horacio Pancheri accepted that his romances with Grettell Valdez, Paulina Goto and Marimar Vega ended because of his jealousy

Although he has been in a love relationship with Isa Valero for just over a year, Horacio Pancheri confesses that his previous romances, which were with Mexican actresses, they came to an end due to his psychological problems.

In an interview with Mara Patricia Castañeda, the Argentine revealed that he ended up with Grettell Valdez, Paulina Goto and Marimar Vega because he was somewhat possessive and there were issues from his adolescence that he had to learn to resolve with psychological help. “My three past relationships to the one I have today ended because of my jealousy and insecurities. I was never unfaithful as they have said, but they didn’t put up with me for being so jealous. I have been working on it a lot in my therapy and I think I have improved a lot in those aspects. Poor them, but that’s how things happened, “said Horacio.

Likewise, the actor spoke about Carla Pasquini, mother of his son Benicio, and revealed that despite the fact that they tried to stay together after the birth of the child nine years ago, the fact that it was a long-distance relationship complicated things and they separated.

