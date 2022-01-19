Horizon 2 Forbidden West told exclusively: story, characters, tribe

The red plague spreads inexorably, corrupting the earth, contaminating the air. The hope of salvation points towards distant and unknown horizons, in that Forbidden West where indomitable Aloy rides, ready to face the new threats of a sequel that aspires to be even wider and more layered than the first Horizon. The epic nature of the Guerrilla game manifests itself loudly in a rhythmic and spectacular Horizon Forbidden West story trailer in which, in addition to seeing well-known faces such as the Machiavellian Sylens, we also meet completely new characters: we are referring to the vigorous Regalla, combative leader of the rebel faction of the Tenakths, and to Tilda, a woman as enigmatic as she is fascinating, played by Carrie Anne Moss, who we imagine could have a major role in the plot of the tale.

After showing us the suggestive preview video, Guerrilla Games also gave us the opportunity to interview the narrative director in an Italian exclusive Benjamin McCaw and the senior writer Annie Kitain, from whose words we have grasped some additional details on a narrative component that promises to be overwhelming.

Aloy and the Forbidden West

Everyeye.it: After the events of the first chapter Aloy is no longer seen as an outcast, on the contrary she is acclaimed as a heroine, a savior. How does this change in attitude towards him on the part of the various tribes have an impact on his personality?

Benjamin McCaw: One of the most interesting aspects of exploring the mysterious frontier of the Forbidden West is that we will actually be in a completely new land. There will be new environments, new threats – like Regalla and his troops, or like Sylens and his machinations. But also new tribes, new characters, new companions in adventures.

This means that Aloy is not necessarily seen as a savior, but rather finds herself again in the situation of being somehow marginalized, a foreigner. Clearly the sense of responsibility towards her people will be felt, and Aloy will do everything to evolve and adapt to this new environment. But don’t expect her to arrive in the Forbidden West hailed as a queen.

Annie Kitain: In any case, two tribes we already know will return to the Forbidden West, the Osaram and the Carja. Members of these tribes will obviously be aware of Aloy’s exploits, but it won’t necessarily be all roses. Some may also have very harsh opinions about the protagonist.

Everyeye.it: Is there a specific event that sets the tale in motion and triggers Aloy’s journey to the Forbidden West?

Annie Kitain: I don’t want to go into too much detail, but I tell a little about the background. Forbidden West takes place six months after the first chapter. In these six months, the Red Plague begins to spread across the world. This is a first indication of the critical failure of the terraforming operation. Another clue is represented by severe climate change, symbolized by the ferocious storms that are also glimpsed in some clips of the trailers.

If we want Forbidden West is a game that also talks about ecology and the environment. In any case, Aloy begins studying the plague right away, and her clues point her to the West. The beginning of the game will explain exactly why.

Everyeye.it: The Forbidden West looks like a whole other world compared to that of the first Horizon. What are the most obvious differences from the region explored in Zero Dawn in terms of flora, fauna and atmosphere?

Benjamin McCaw: When it comes to setting, the main thing Horizon focuses on is always the machines. Let’s just say that progressively moving towards the West, Aloy will encounter increasingly wild machines, indomitable, even distorted. It is the consequence of the “insubordination” of the Hephaestus protocol, responsible for the creation of the machines.

An aspect that we have already partially touched in the expansion of the first chapter, but that will be explored here with much more attention. There will also be several biomes beyond the ones you glimpsed in the trailer, and it will be interesting to find out how the tribes of the West of Horizon Forbidden West have adapted to life in these biomes, exploiting their resources.

Annie Kitain: We have already introduced two of the new tribes. The Utaru are forced to live in an area completely devastated by the plague. The Tenakth are a faction made up of three clans and crossed by bitter internal conflicts. There is also a third tribe that you will be able to discover.

The tribes and the new enemies

Everyeye.it: During the making of the new tribes of Forbidden West, are there ancient customs and cultures that inspired you?

Benjamin McCaw: Horizon is a work of fiction, a story in a post-post apocalyptic world that focuses on landscapes of pristine beauty and the presence of powerful sentient machines. When we think of tribes we build their culture on the basis of these elements, starting from scratch and without necessarily seeking inspiration in our world or in our history. We believe the development of many customs and cultures it starts from a material element, and the main element of our world is completely fantastic: I’m obviously referring to the materials extracted from robots.

These materials somehow sculpt the customs of the various tribes, their aesthetics, but also the production techniques. When we use other materials, such as leather or hides, we integrate some inspiration from our history, always trying to be very respectful of the various cultures, but it is never the dominant part of our creative process.

Everyeye.it: In the new trailer you have given a lot of space to Regalla, the figure at the head of the rebels. Can we call her the main antagonist of Forbidden West? Can you tell us more about his personality?

Annie Kitain: As you rightly say, Regalla is at the head of the rebel faction, the Tenakths. What I can tell you right now is that Regalla is a figure moved by hatred and resentment for the Carja tribe.

She will be willing to do anything to get her revenge, even to see the world burn. During the adventure Aloy will have to face her several times, and the threats related to the figure of Regalla will present themselves in various forms.

Benjamin McCaw: I would like to add that Regalla will be played by Angela Basset. We are truly honored and have really gone out of our way to have an actress of his stature.

Everyeye.it: And what about Sylens, on the other hand, what can you tell us?

Annie Kitain: Sylens has always been a mysterious character, and will continue to be in Forbidden West as well. In the first chapter he also had a leading role for Aloy. Leading it to the discovery of its origins. In this second chapter he will act in his own interest, and evidently part of his plan is to grant Regalla the power to control the machines. How this can be used by Aloy to defeat the Red Plague is up to you to find out.

The story and the secondary characters

Everyeye.it: We can say that in the first Horizon there were two parallel narrative lines: on the one hand the events of the new present with which Aloy had to measure himself, on the other the rediscovery of the past, and in particular of the tragedy that had led to the extinction of humanity as we know it. Now that the tale of this tragedy has already been told, will the script focus almost entirely on the present?

Benjamin McCaw: Interesting perspective … I would say that when we think of Horizon, as a brand, we can identify four distinctive aspects. I have already mentioned some of them in previous answers: there is a wild and uncontaminated nature, an imposing and aesthetically striking robotic fauna, a tribal hunter, and the tribes themselves who have created a new society.

These are the four pillars of our brand, but perhaps there is also a fifth. Probably not a supporting pillar, but still solid and recognizable. I am referring to the mystery of a very ancient and tragic past. Without this fifth element, perhaps, there could not be a sequel that can be defined as such.

The mystery of antiquity will also return in Forbidden West, and we can assure you that there will be new revelations that will manage to surprise players. On the other hand, it is undeniable that the main focus of the script is on Aloy’s present, on its evolution, on the responsibility it feels, on the urgency to save its people and the whole world from the red plague that infests them.

Annie Kitain: I would like to add that in the first chapter Aloy was not only focused on the mystery of a civilization that has now disappeared and lived centuries before, but also on the mystery of its origin.

Now that its origin is clear to her, of course, there would be no point in continuing to investigate it, but in some way this awareness will have a narrative weight. Aloy will feel he must honor his biological mother Elisabet Sobeck, and will try to live in accordance with her values.

Everyeye.it: The first chapter was really full of secondary characters that Aloy met along his path. Given the presence of both old and new acquaintances, we imagine the Forbidden West cast to be quite large. How fundamental will the secondary missions dedicated to supporting actors prove to be for the full understanding of the lore of this sequel?

Benjamin McCaw: When the first Horizon hit the market we were impressed by the passionate and engaged feedback from the audience. A reaction that exceeded even the rosiest expectations, as we knew we could still improve many aspects of the product. One of these aspects was related to the secondary quests and supporting actors.

We wanted to make the missions more meaningful, the more intense optional adventures, the relationship with the secondary characters deeper. We worked hard so that this could happen in Forbidden West: relationships with companions will be deeper and emotionally more powerful, questlines will proceed in a less mechanical way. Clearly there will also be a path to follow to get to the end of the adventure in a more direct way, but the key word for all optional activities will be: “depth”.

Everyeye.it: Given the great importance of supporting actors, will it be possible to choose who to be accompanied on certain missions?

Benjamin McCaw: No, it will not be possible, but we are sure that this will not make these figures less important. For example, the time you decide to spend with certain supporting actors could have an effect, albeit minimal, on the progress of the story.

Let me be clear: Forbidden West will have a single ending, very strong and impactful, but some nuances could change depending on the characters you have given space and attention to. In addition, on a couple of occasions, there will be very strong moral choices, which will have extremely powerful consequences.

Everyeye.it: In terms of the longevity of the main quest alone, are Zero Dawn and its sequel comparable?

Benjamin McCaw: I wouldn’t go into specifics on the numerical front, but I can estimate Forbidden West to be substantially comparable with the extension of the first chapter, perhaps slightly more extensive but not exaggeratedly larger.

Everyeye.it: Can you tell us more about the woman who appears at the end of the trailer?

Annie Kitain: Of course we prefer players to discover it, but we can say this: it is a mysterious woman with very multifaceted and complex character nuances, which has a special connection to the past and the world before the catastrophe. We are delighted to confirm that she will be played in the game by Carrie Anne Moss and were impressed with her performance.