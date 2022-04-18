Horizon 3 is already on Guerrilla’s mind: ‘We’re preparing things for the next game’

Today marks exactly two months since the launch of Horizon Forbidden Westwhich arrived on PS5 and PS4 on February 18, and it seems that Guerrilla Games are already thinking about what the next step in this successful saga of adventures and action in the open world will be: Mathijs de Jonge, creative director at Guerrilla Games, has granted an interview to VG247 in which he assumes that there will be a “next game”, a Horizon 3 (although the definitive name will probably not be that), for which the seeds have already been planted in the last chapter of Aloy’s story.

“Each of our stories is about uncovering mysteries”

“In fact, Horizon is about mystery: each of our stories is about uncovering mysteries in both the ancient world and the present. In fact, there is a lot of narrative context that we can take advantage of to develop new stories and create mysteries from what we have already established”, explains de Jonge in the interview before speaking explicitly of what will become Horizon 3 in a sentence that we recommend you not to read if you haven’t finished Horizon Forbidden Westbecause it can contain a small spoilers: “And, in fact, this game ends with another great cliffhanger with whom once again we are preparing some things for the next game“.

Horizon Forbidden Westa sequel that improves on the narrative of the first game

The truth is that, as Mathijs de Jonge himself explains in the interview, already in Horizon Zero Dawn left open new possibilities for the second installment, something that has been taken to the extreme in Horizon Forbidden West that, as we told you in our analysis, manages to surprise us “with some very well planned twists while we continue a brilliantly written script that knows how to keep the interest at all times”. While we wait for the most likely next installment, we can enjoy this magnificent sequel on PS5 and PS4, for which we recommend you have our complete guide on hand.