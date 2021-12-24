Horizon Forbidden West, bad news for those with PS5

A short time after its release, we certainly weren’t expecting bad news. These concern Horizon Forbidden West for PS5 owners

For some time now, we have been waiting to get our hands on Aloy’s next adventure. Horizon Forbidden West on PS5 has really shown the muscles waiting for what it can offer us. Its offer is truly impressive as well the graphics sector reaches impressive levels. In short, the trepidation is skyrocketing waiting to finally be able to play with it. The first chapter had already touched very important and respectable horizons.

Now things get even more interesting. Between monsters and mechanical dinosaurs, new enemies and unprecedented challenges, the next chapter Forbidden West certainly has a lot to offer us. Therefore, all is well until its release. Or at least this was what we hoped and believed, however one appeared online news that instead moves everything to another level. And, apparently, this is an inconvenience precisely for the new Guerrilla Games title.

Horizon Forbidden West there are problems for those with the PS5

Are we talking about real problems, or about an inconvenience? Well, considering what is reported by the information received, the topic is somewhat delicate and thorny for all those who own the new Sony home console. It seems that Forbidden West can represent a stumbling block for PS5 already on the day of its release. How is such a thing possible? Simple, referring to the most obvious thing when it comes to video games. That is, theirs weight and the size.

The news is certainly very important, given that it should be around a fairly significant amount of gigabytes. Without taking into account any future updates. In short a fairly large size also for the new adventure of Aloy, after the recent discovery regarding the weight of Elden Ring.

Usually, this is the news that we were able to find thanks to the information shared by PlayStation Game Size with their Twitter profile. What they managed to grasp, identifies the dimensions of Forbidden West by cataloging them around 96.35 GB. However, we must not underestimate the day 1 patch, which usually also reaches the 10 or 20 GB. Now, considering the size of the PS5 SSD, you understand the importance of the reported size.