Horizon Forbidden West had a great debut in Spain with more than 42,000 units sold

We return with a new review of the best-selling games in physical format in Spain, with the week of February 14 to 20in which Horizon Forbidden West for PS4 and PS5 it was the best-selling game in our country.

Sales week 7: from February 14 to 20, 2022

1. Horizon Forbidden West (PS5)

two. Horizon Forbidden West (PS4)

3. Pokemon Legends Arceus (switch)

Four. The Last of Us Part II (PS4)

5. Total War: Warhammer 3 (PC)

6. Animal Crossing: New Horizons (switch)

7. FIFA 22 (PS4)

8. Minecraft (switch)

9. Grand Theft Auto V (PS4)

10. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (switch)

Horizon Forbidden Westthe first big PlayStation title for 2022, has sold 23,300 units on PS5 and 19,350 on PS4ranking as the second and third best release of 2022. Of course, quite far from the figures it achieved Pokemon Legends Arceus that it sold 138,350 units in its first week, and that this week it is placed in the top 3 with another 4,200 units, already close to the 183,000 since launch.

Of the rest of the top, highlight the fifth place of Total War: Warhammer 3 for PC with 1600 unitsa very interesting figure for a game on this platform, of which we rarely see titles in the list of the ten best-selling titles in physical format in Spain.

Of the rest of the titles, as you can see, old acquaintances on the list, although in lower positions than usual (FIFA, GTA), and say that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has returned to the top 10 closing it with 950 units sold and thus surpassing the 791,000 since launch.

The week also had other important releases that have not entered the top, such as Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection for Nintendo Switch that I sold 800 unitsand The King of Fighters XV that I sold 350 units on PS5, 300 units on PS4 and 100 units in its Xbox version.

Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console

The sale of hardware has been very weak the week analyzed and switch was once again the best-selling console with 3750 units. It is surprising that Sony, in its first major release of the year, was not able to bring more consoles to Spanish stores, and PS5 I just sold 400 units. was surpassed by Xbox Series S that I sold 650 unitswhile Xbox Series X sold 250PS4 20 and Xbox One closes with 5 units.