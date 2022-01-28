Horizon Forbidden West has arrived in the editorial office, date and time embargoed for the review

Today is a beautiful day for our Giuseppe Arace, who woke up with a nice surprise: Horizon Forbidden West has arrived in the editorial office and good Giuseppe is ready to venture into the lands of the Forbidden West of Guerrilla Games.

We obviously can’t tell you anything about the game until the review embargo expires, which will come Monday 14 February (just Valentine’s Day) at 09:01 in the morning Italian time, remember this date and mark it on your calendar, set the alarm so you don’t miss an appointment with Aloy on the most romantic day of the year.

The sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn is expected on February 18th on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, to find out more, we refer you to our interview with Guerrilla for Horizon Forbidden West, the team has revealed interesting details about the history, the tribes and the characters that populate the new unexplored lands of the West.

Guerrilla Games has also announced that Horizon Forbidden West has entered the Gold phase, this means that development has finished (obviously net of day one patches and future updates) and the game is ready to go to print, waiting to be delivered to retailers and then sold to customers on launch day. A good news that avoids any kind of possible delay on the exit.