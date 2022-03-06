Horizon Forbidden West: How to Fly and Retrieve Sunwing

On Horizon Forbidden West Aloy can sabotage machines to take advantage of its functions. In the first installment this allowed us to ride certain mounts to move around the world faster; in the sequel the mounts become available again with the special addition that now also we can fly the skies mounted on a Sunwing.

how to fly

Sunwing sabotage as a mount becomes available after completing the mission The Wings of the Ten. During the start of this quest you will be able to sabotage your first Brightwing obligatorily and it will be unlocked in your inventory (the basic controls of this type of mount are explained to you in the mission itself).

However, it is possible that thereafter you will find yourself with a somewhat awkward situation when wanting to call the Alasol and that this does not appear. What can you do then to fix it? We explain it here below.

How to recover Sunwing or sabotage a new one?

If you want to call the Sunwing but it does not appear, it means that the machine has died and therefore you have to sabotage another to recover Sunwing’s calling ability (come on, as it happens with the other land-type rideable machines).

To recover Sunwing or sabotage a new one, the easiest thing to do is return directly to the Alasoles area where you got the first one .

. This place in Alasol is located in the most top of the mountain next to the Base (check the position on the map in the image below).

next to the Base (check the position on the map in the image below). Use fast travel to the Base and from the entrance facing west climb up the mountain up to the highest.

up to the highest. Once upstairs you will immediately see several sunwing resting . Approach one of them with Aloy crouched so as not to attract attention.

. Approach one of them with Aloy so as not to attract attention. When you’re close enough Sabotage icon will appear to capture a Sunwing.

If you do it right, you will have the Alasol available again to call him whenever you want. If for whatever reason it goes wrong and you alert the Sunwings to your presence, withdraw from the area and come back later so they are back in a position that allows you to sabotage them. This is also possible to do in other parts of the world, but for logical reasons, the one we have shown you is the easier and more direct of all

Why can’t you call Sunwing?

As we have already said above, if the call icon of Alosol appears red and you cannot call your Sunwing, then it means that this has been shot down. come on what has died (probably because some other machine has damaged it). In this case what you have to do is return to sabotage another Alasol to have it available again. You have no choice but to do this.

In other special circumstances you may not be able to call Alasol momentarilyin which case you will receive a text notice at the bottom of the screen. This happens if you are in an area where the Alasol he can not entersuch as inside a building or underwater (obviously).